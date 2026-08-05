AI-generated image via Magnific Career by Selena Hill Her Name Is Christopher: How This Black Woman’s Parents Used Strategy To Challenge Hiring Bias This woman's unconventional name illustrates the lengths Black families take to level the playing field for their children.







Christopher Stewart is accustomed to getting surprise reactions every time she introduces herself or walks into a job interview. The 40-year-old New York hospitality professional has spent her entire life explaining that, yes, Christopher is her legal first name—and yes, she’s a Black woman.

Stewart recently shared on TikTok that her parents intentionally gave her what she describes as a “plain white male name,” believing it would give her an advantage in her career. The strategy, she says, was simple: use her name to secure job interviews and then let her qualifications speak for themselves once she met with a potential employer, reports Upworthy.

Her story has gone viral, garnering 2.2 million views and sparking conversation about racial and gender bias in hiring. It also points to the calculated decisions many Black families have made to help their children navigate systemic barriers.

According to Stewart, the approach worked. She told TODAY that employers have often expressed confusion when they realized Christopher Stewart was a woman. One recruiter reportedly ended a phone call believing she was joking, while others admitted they expected to meet a man. Despite the initial surprise, Stewart said those moments frequently evolved into productive conversations centered on her experience and credentials.

Stewart, who built a successful career in New York’s restaurant industry before transitioning into hospitality management, says she has grown to embrace the name her parents carefully selected.

Her story isn’t simply about an unconventional first name. It’s about the strategies Black families have historically employed to expand access to opportunity in workplaces where first impressions can begin long before a handshake. For Black professionals, Stewart’s experience supports research that finds that applicants with names signaling they are white and/or male have a greater likelihood of landing a job interview. Even though many employers have adopted diversity initiatives, concerns about implicit bias in résumé screening remain, particularly as companies increasingly rely on automated hiring systems and AI-powered applicant-tracking software.

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