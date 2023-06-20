Black Woman Creates Mineral Sunscreen Sticks Made for Black Babies

Dalaise Hickey couldn’t find a sunscreen that properly blended in on her dark-skinned children so she created her own.

Hickey is the creator of BabyDonna, a sheer, reef-safe, mineral sunscreen sticks for Black and Brown babies, toddlers, and children. The mother of two couldn’t hold back on what was important for her children’s safety so her company was launched in 2022 in Shelton, Connecticut.

Hickey said it’s hard enough to find good sunscreen products for children, but for children with rich-melanated skin, that’s a different challenge.

“We’re on a mission to simplify this process for parents of color by offering an option with broad spectrum sun protection, that’s both pediatrician and dermatologist approved, but that doesn’t leave a thick white residue,” Hickey told the Shelton Herald.

BabyDonna sunscreen is made in stick form as an easy applicator for babies, toddlers and kids. Her formula doesn’t leave that sticky white residue, and is a vegan, non-toxic product that isn’t greasy.

The sunscreen application is good for 80 minutes of water resistance and protection from UV rays. The former social worker said she spent years searching for the perfect sunscreen, with chemicals in sprays and lotions being a major red flag.

It wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic hit that she found the time to focus on her passion project. “I began to see the value of my time…and I began questioning what I was doing,” Hickey said. “I realized I wanted to do something I’m passionate about…It’s exciting…a dream coming true.”

As a purpose- driven company, BabyDonna sunscreen donates 5% of its profits to nonprofits committed to working with vulnerable children and youth, according to the website

As her business grows, Hickey hopes to work directly with different communities to develop programming and events to provide aid for these children. With her social work background, her goal is to provide internships to at-risk youth to give them employment opportunities.

“This is my passion. It’s a great way for me to not only create a product for Black children but also create a platform to help vulnerable children,” Hickey said.