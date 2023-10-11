Black Woman Veteran, Confidence Coach Unveils “Inner Strength Journal” To Help Women Uncover Their Inner Warriors

*Originally Published By Blacknews.com

Blending Military Resilience with Confidence Coaching, this Revolutionary Journaling Approach is Designed to Empower Women of All Ages and Backgrounds

Nationwide — Moniek “Mo” James, a Black woman veteran and Confidence Coach, has launched a groundbreaking journal called The Inner Strength Journal. With years of experience in creating safe spaces for women to explore their inner wisdom, she aims to help women discover and nourish their inner strength and trust their gut.

Self-help tools and resources are widely available, but few can claim to combine the resilience and discipline of military training with the nurturing and empowering approach of Confidence Coaching. Mo’s unique background allows her to fill this gap, focusing on the specific challenges faced by women and underrepresented communities.

Mo comments, “Creating and publishing this journal wasn’t something I planned to do. In summer 2022, my family left Arizona and moved back to the East Coast and this move proved to be the most adventurous transition we’d faced as a family. I had to tap into a new depth of resilience and courage.”

She continues, “Once we were settled, I started thinking about how I could offer something to the women in my community to support them as they navigated their own seasons of disruption. Self-trust is essential for building confidence, but for the woman who doesn’t know who she is and hasn’t had to stretch her fortitude, that’s harder to learn how to do. I created The Inner Strength Journal to serve this phase of that woman’s journey.”

What people are saying:

“I bought this journal and wanted to be sure I didn’t just define or answer the prompts with short answers. If you’re ready to expand your mind and really dig deep to find your inner strength this is the journal you’ve never seen before. Add this journal to your collection without worry of disappointment.” — Girosalee H.

It is more than just a diary — it’s a carefully curated self-coaching tool filled with prompts, activities, and self-assessments. These are designed to instill confidence, promote emotional intelligence, and foster courage, empowering women to take charge of their lives.

Mo utilizes her rich experience in Confidence Coaching to bring emotional depth to this transformative journal. “The journal is like a DIY Confidence Coach, guiding you through your fears and insecurities, and offering a pathway to trust your own wisdom,” she says

The Inner Strength Journal is available on Amazon via its official website at InnerStrengthJournal.com

For more details about Mo James’ coaching services, visit TheConfettiCollective.com

Also, be sure to follow her company on TikTok and Instagram.

For press inquiries, contact info@theconfetticollective.com