Black Woman’s Support For Trump Leaves People Stumped

A viral video shows an interesting interaction between Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and a Black woman who professes her support ahead of the 2024 election.

Trump made a surprise visit to an Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A. The fast-food restaurant was packed with young voters, and one took the opportunity to express her feelings toward the candidate.

“This is Clark Atlanta, this is Spelman, this is Morehouse, this is Morris Brown,” the unidentified woman said.

“I don’t care what the media tells you; we support you, Mr. Trump.”

After being met with applause, Trump reached out for a hug, and the woman obliged with an abundance of cameras capturing the moment.

The four-time indicted businessman went on to claim all the work that his administration did for HBCUs. “We took care of the Black colleges and universities…they’re taken care of now, and she understands that,” he said. “A lot of people don’t understand that The Biden Administration did nothing for them.”

The group of onlooking students started shouting out issues they were having after the woman who hugged Trump shouted, “Tell him how y’all be suffering.”

The comments section became flooded with concern. Many pointed out they feel Black people are supporting the GOP candidate because of the stimulus checks provided during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Lord yall will not let them stimulus checks go,” @therealsag365 wrote. Another IG user said, “Trump did say he loves the poorly educated, and apparently, they love him too.”

Other Black women expressed feelings of embarrassment. @joiewallacehair said, “How embarrassing this is what our ancestors got beaten, starved and killed for.”

“This type of empathy for a what-to-be dictator that they think gave them a $600 check…Welp, there you have the children of our future leaders of tomorrow.”

Podcast host Flame Monroe thinks the whole scenario was a ruse: “Very fake looks very staged!,” she wrote. “They paid this woman. Pay attention. Please, why wasn’t this at a school or library? I’m not buying it at all.”

Before leaving, Trump ordered 30 milkshakes and chicken for everyone in line from a host of all-Black employees who congregated at the front. While waiting for his order, he questioned the staff, asking, “Is business good?” and “If they were making a lot of money.”

Donald Trump just walked into a Chick-fil-A in Atlanta and ordered 30 milkshakes for customers.

pic.twitter.com/8TQFaMAZu9 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 10, 2024

Trump was in town for a fundraiser in the affluent neighborhood of Buckhead, making it his first time in Fulton County since clinching the Republican nomination. Shortly after descending his aircraft steps, he greeted a crowd of supporters and talked to the press, wasting no time to talk about Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, head prosecutor in the 2020 election interference case.

“She shouldn’t be on our case. She’s been totally discredited. It’s shocking that she’s on our case,” he said, according to Atlanta News First. “Fani Willis has been totally discredited. That case should end, and I think it’s a big insult to Georgia that the case is going forward.”