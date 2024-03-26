All Aboard! Fani Willis Says ‘The Train Is Coming’ Despite Attempts To Slow Trump Interference Case Down 

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says that regardless of attempts to slow down her Georgia election interference case, the “train is coming.”

Willis finally spoke out publicly at a neighborhood event following a grueling hearing over her romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, who was hired for the case.

After being asked if the attempts to have her removed from the case derailed the process, Willis proudly shook her head “no” and highlighted the media being a key part in the distraction “My team has been continuing to work…while all that was going on, we were writing responses and briefs and still doing the case in the way it needed to be done,” she said.

“I don’t feel like we’ve been slowed down at all. There are efforts to slow down this train but the train is coming.”

Her comments follow new attempts by Trump’s defense attorneys to have the DA removed due to her handling of the prosecution against the presumptive GOP nominee. Despite facing four felony indictments — including separate federal and state cases for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election against President Joe Biden — Trump is fighting to delay or dismiss the cases, arguing that he is being targeted by political opponents.

After Judge Scott McAfee ruled Willis could remain as the prosecutor of the case if Wade stepped aside, he also allowed Trump’s codefendants to appeal his ruling, potentially allowing defense attorneys to ramp up allegations of improper behavior between Wade and Willis.

After Willis’ comments regarding pressing forward in the case, the attorney for Trump’s co-defendants, Ashleigh Merchant, thinks the train will come to another halt well before November 2024.

“I don’t see any way that this could happen before the election,” Merchant said, according to Fox News.

“No trial is going to be resolved and happen before the election. So what they’re looking at is actually having someone running for office, running for the office of president, being on trial. That’s unheard of.”

But Willis is looking forward to putting the drama behind her. When the reporter asked her if damage control needed to be done, she said she was “not embarrassed by anything” that had transpired, and there was nothing to reclaim. “We’re not going to skip or miss a beat because of all the noise and the distraction on one case,” she said.

“Let’s say it for the record: ‘I’m not embarrassed by anything I’ve done.’ I guess my greatest crime is that I had a relationship with a man, but that’s not something I find embarrassing in any way, and I know that I have not done anything illegal.”

That sparked some criticism from others, including Georgia State University law professor Anthony Michael Kreis. “If I were Fani Willis, I would simply not talk to the media at all at this point just out of an abundance of caution,” he said.

However, Willis said she is feeling the love from her community and supporters. “I feel more loved. I’ve gotten a lot of support from women,” she said. “It’s very interesting to see how proud women are of what they see in me, and that’s very humbling.”