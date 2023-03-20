Black Women Are the Blueprint: Tina Knowles Lawson Celebrates Black Women Visionaries in New SheaMoisture Series

Black women across the world are the inspiration for the beauty industry!

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Tina Knowles Lawson joined SheaMoisture to narrate its new video series celebrating Black women creators who have set their own blueprint and influenced the beauty standard.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the haircare brand celebrates 11 creators during its series premiering on the SheaMoisture Instagram page last week. Knowles Lawson stars in the series, narrating clips showcasing the featured women.

“When it comes to beauty, it’s always been us,” the mother of singers Beyoncé and Solange Knowles narrates, fluffing out bouncy, highlighted curls as she sits in an elegant, black robe and stares at herself through a vanity mirror under warm lighting.

“From pioneering self-made millionaires to the visionaries of today, ingenuity is in our DNA,” she adds as the camera cuts to clips of the Black women creators, which includes Topicals CEO Olamide Olowe and Black Women are Worthy Founder Deun Ivory. Knowles Lawson shows off in a black pantsuit with lace detailing before the camera cuts to the remaining Black creators.

Award-winning stylist and costume designer Zerina Akers, Hanifa Founder Anifa Mvuemba, Beauty Editor Darian Symone Harvin, and the other Back visionaries are also seen dolled out in elegant looks styled by duo Devin and Athena.

“Generation to generation, Black women have pushed the boundaries to what beauty is and what beauty can be,” Knowles Lawson continued.

During the video, the brand also teased the launch of its new Blueprint grant program.

“We remain committed to celebrating the beauty and undeniable impact of Black women on all things beauty and culture and are thrilled to spotlight some of the many trailblazers who continue to blaze trails in their respective industries. The launch of the new SheaMoisture’s Blueprint campaign serves as a reminder that Black beauty is the driving force behind culture not only today but has been and will always be,” said Taydra Mitchell Jackson, the chief marketing officer of SheaMoisture, in a statement.