Politics by Jameelah Mullen Black Women Trading In ‘Hope ‘For’ Hurt’ After Election, Van Jones Says Jones described the upcoming Trump presidency as a 'nightmare.'







CNN political analyst Van Jones says that Black women are “hurting” over the presidential election.

On Wednesday morning, as the growing reality of a Donald Trump presidency emerged, Jones discussed the election’s potential impact on African American women.

“There are African American women who know a little bit about being talked down to and know a little bit about having their economic dreams crushed, who tried to dream a big dream over the past couple of months,” said he political analyst, who appeared to be on the verge of tears. “And tonight, they’re trading in a lot of hope for a lot of hurt.”

He continued, “They were hoping that maybe this time. one of their own could be seen as worthy and once again, they are facing rejection. And that hurts. They thought that tomorrow morning they were going to walk out with their shoulders back a little bit, they’d be able to breathe for the first time and feel like they belong someplace. They did everything that they knew how to do, and it’s going to be harder than it should be tomorrow for them to hold their heads up.”

The ex-advisor to former president Barack Obama said that other marginalized Americans, including immigrants, will feel the negative effects of an impending Trump presidency.

“If you’re a parent of a trans kid, your child’s face was used as a springboard to power for somebody. That doesn’t feel good,” Jones said. “It’s people who woke up this morning with a dream and are going to bed with a nightmare. Those people deserve to be respected and held, and talked to. Those are the people who are gonna pay the price for whatever Donald Trump is going to do.”

Ninety-two percent of Black women voted for Kamala Harris, according to CNN exit polls.

RELATED CONTENT: NAACP Announces $200M Fund To Support Black Businesses As Part Of Reparative Economic Justice Initiative