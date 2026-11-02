Photo: Marc A. Hermann / MTA New York City Transit/ Metropolitan Transportation Authority of the State of New York, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons Uncategorized by Sidnee Michelle Black Women Dominate Daytime Emmys As Tamara Tunie Makes History The 53rd annual ceremony recognized achievements across daytime television, with several Black entertainers earning honors for their work in acting, hosting, and producing.







Black women made their mark at the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards (Emmys) as Tracee Ellis Ross, Keke Palmer, and Star Jones celebrated career milestones, while actress Tamara Tunie made history with a major acting victory, Forbes reports.

The 53rd annual ceremony, held Oct. 30 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, recognized achievements across daytime television, with several Black entertainers earning honors for their work in acting, hosting, and producing, the outlet said.

Ellis Ross earned her first Emmy after receiving five previous Primetime Emmy nominations. Her Roku series, “Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross,” won Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program, marking a milestone for the actress, host, and executive producer.

The win coincided with Ellis Ross’s 54th birthday. The travel series follows her solo adventures, exploring different destinations while highlighting independence, personal growth, and the experience of traveling alone.

“I won an EMMY for my show!” Ellis Ross wrote on Instagram, celebrating the achievement and thanking her production team.

Palmer also reached a career milestone as her KeyTV series, “Glam Through the Ages,” won the outstanding daytime short-form program. Palmer, who co-created and executive-produced the project, earned her third career Emmy and first Daytime Emmy.

The victory further expanded Palmer’s accomplishments beyond acting and hosting. Through KeyTV, the entertainer has focused on developing original programming and creating opportunities for emerging talent.

Meanwhile, Jones secured her first Daytime Emmy after 14 career nominations. The attorney and television personality won Outstanding Daytime Personality, Daily, alongside bailiff Corey Jovan for their work on “Divorce Court.”

Tunie also made history, becoming the second Black actress to win Outstanding Lead Performance in a daytime drama series for her portrayal of Anita Williams Dupree on CBS’s “Beyond the Gates.”

The achievement followed Mishael Morgan’s historic 2022 victory in the category. “Beyond the Gates,” which centers on an affluent Black family, received 15 nominations in its first year of eligibility and earned four awards.

The victories highlighted Black women’s contributions to daytime television, including their expanding roles as creators, producers, and executives shaping programming both on and off screen.

RELATED CONTENT: Maya Rudolph Makes History As Third Black Woman to Win Back-to-Back Emmys