Black Women Kicked Out Of A Chesapeake Steakhouse, Told It Was 'Because You All Like To Fight' The restaurant is facing accusations of removing a group of Black women, allegedly telling them it was "because you all like to fight."







A group of Black women said a Chesapeake, Virginia steakhouse discriminated against them by removing them from the restaurant after alleging that Black people “all like to fight.”

Nine friends, all Black women, went out to the Cork and Bull Chophouse Nov. 6 to enjoy a Friendsgiving gathering. But, what was meant to be a night of sisterly fellowship “turned into a night of hurt, embarrassment, and pure humiliation,” local resident Shakoya Holt told WAVY.

A fight broke out between two women who were not part of their group, but even though the nine friends had no involvement, they were still told to leave. The women who actually fought exited before authorities arrived, yet staff allegedly assumed the group was connected to the incident, and a manager asked them to leave as well.

“I asked why and he responded, saying, ‘because you all like to fight,’ and they made us leave and get up in front of all the other patrons in the restaurant,“ Holt said.

“We were all put in a negative spotlight in that moment. It was all eyes on us, very embarrassing,” added Ashley Pickens.

The women have now hired a lawyer and plan to sue the restaurant for discrimination.

“Just because you have employees that might’ve made a bad judgment one night, that can turn into two nights, three nights, four nights, it has to stop,” said lawyer Joyvan Malbon-Griffin. “All nine of these women were treated more harshly than the two people who were actually engaged in the misdemeanor action.”

The women said the restaurant has not contacted them with an apology or any updates. Malbon-Griffin said they are seeking accountability and justice.

“We can say this is discrimination, we can say this violates the equal protection clause,” Malbon-Griffin said, “They have said enough is enough and we are not going to take it.”

“Treat your customers with dignity and respect,” Holt added.

