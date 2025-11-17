Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Podcaster Rory Farrell Apologizes For Resurfaced Anti-Black Tweets Podcaster Rory Farrell disappeared from X following backlash over resurfaced tweets targeting Black women.







Podcast host Rory Farrell decided to delete his X account following backlash he received over his decade-old tweets about Black women.

The New Rory & Mal host vanished from X after failing to calm the backlash over resurfaced tweets containing offensive remarks about Black women. What started as criticism over his take on Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy nomination for Album of the Year turned into reposts of the old tweets that he seemingly attempted to delete before opting to delete his entire account.

“I’ve never saw a good looking black woman,” one retweet reads. “Every black woman has either wanted to, thought about, or actually f*cked a white guy #whitepeoplefacts,” another tweet read. There was even one tweet where he called “Beyoncé” a “hoodrat” name.

I caught some of Rory's tweets and retweets the spaces was referencing. He wasn't a kid he was 21 and in the fraternity @kapsi1911 Black men don't get the privilege of being a kid. pic.twitter.com/2rUp1AQekP — damngina (@itstime4u2b) November 13, 2025

The backlash intensified when Farrell joined a Twitter Spaces discussion on Nov. 12 about his old tweets, apologizing for everything except the claims that he called Black women “ugly” and “roaches.” Many felt his tone came across as condescending and sarcastic rather than fully owning up to his remarks.

“I never called Black women ugly. I never called them roaches,” Farrell declared. “There was a fake retweet that said, ‘I think Black women are ugly,’ and another that got spliced together to make it look like I said it. That’s not me.”

He faced more criticism after appearing sarcastic when his co-host Mal jokingly asked if he was being canceled.

“Yeah, no, I hate Black women. I think all Black women are ugly,” Farrell said.

“I been trying to tell them that you felt that way,” Mal said in response.

Rory cohost and others tried to tell him get off spaces 😂 it got worse. Black people even tried to help Rory he just kept doubling down. First he said he didn't tweet it then he said they fake then he said the Black woman he dated probably took his phone and tweeted. pic.twitter.com/lEsEmcz25C — damngina (@itstime4u2b) November 13, 2025

During the discussion, a woman criticized Rory for the potential “violence” fueled by the rhetoric in his old tweets, a point Rory, a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., acknowledged.

“I couldn’t agree more with everything that you said,” he said. “My point the entire time has been saying I’m not apologizing for anyone that has said that I’ve called Black women ugly or roaches. That’s all I’ve said—I apologize for everything else. Don’t ever say I have called Black woman ugly or roaches or anything that y’all have been trying to put on me because I never said that.”

Farrell addressed the controversy on his podcast, admitting he mishandled the Twitter Spaces discussion and acknowledging Mal’s advice to stay off the platform, a move made easier after he deleted his account.

Rory, Mal and Demaris address what happened in @RaqiThunda Twitter Spaces and Rory’s resurfaced tweets



Rory admits he handled the situation poorly, while Mal says he shouldn’t have been in those Spaces to begin with. They also emphasize that “the internet isn’t real,” urging… https://t.co/HEkidF1Q1t pic.twitter.com/JrvG7HTC4Q — CY Chels (@SeewhyChels) November 14, 2025

