WinWithBlackWomen & Black Women Leaders Buy Out Theaters For "The Little Mermaid"

Leave it up to Black women to lead a nationwide effort to buy out theaters in support of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” starring Halle Bailey.

With Halle serving as Disney’s first Black live-action princess, #WinWithBlackWomen and Black Women Leaders teamed up to launch an inspiring initiative that bought out theaters nationwide for the new film’s opening weekend, Black Westchester reports.

The diverse leaders, who represent various industries, successfully bought out over 100 theaters and hosted private screenings that aided in the film’s box office success as the number one movie in the world earning over $723 million worldwide, as noted by Rotten Tomatoes.

“#WinWithBlackWomen is proud to stand behind the transformative narrative of The Little Mermaid,” Jotaka Eaddy, the founder of #WinWithBlackWomen. said.

“We understand the powerful influence of representation and want to highlight the importance of supporting strong, dynamic depictions of Black women in all walks of life.”

The private screenings were held in major markets like Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington DC, Atlanta, and New York, as well as smaller markets including Florence, SC; Kansas City, MO; Jackson, MS; Columbia, SC, Prince George’s County Maryland, Little Rock, AR; Clayton County, GA, and more. Attendees were encouraged to engage in impactful conversation and celebration of the history Halle made with her starring role as the mermaid Ariel.

“As a Black Woman business owner who serves the community, I think it’s crucial that we share positive Black images on the screen, off the screen, and buying screens,” Holli Holliday, entrepreneur and #WinWithBlackWomen leader said.

“Black children should be inspired to play all the positions.”

A number of prominent Black figures aided in the initiative by pledging their support including best-selling author and recipient of a 2023 Luminary Award Luvvie Ajayi Jones, business leaders Michelle Dubois, Jotaka Eaddy, Tameika Isaac Devine, and renowned filmmakers Gina Prince-Bythewood, Felecia Henderson, and Mara Brock Akil, among many others.

“We believe our collective actions will ignite inspiration within future generations. This is about more than a film; it’s a spotlight on stories of courage that are a reflection of Black women. We need more stories like this.”

#WinWithBlackWomen is continuing its theater buyout initiative as “The Little Mermaid” continues to dominate the box office worldwide.