Halle Bailey’s Little Mermaid Doll Makes A Splash As Amazon Bestseller

Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid, featuring Halle Bailey as Ariel, is one of the year’s most anticipated films. Now, the doll, made in Bailey’s likeness, is the most popular on Amazon.

The doll, officially released on April 23, had an extensive waitlist after preorders closed due to a high volume of shoppers vying for the limited-edition collectible. Bailey previewed the doll for fans in early March with a video posted to her Instagram. “The little girl in me is pinching herself right now ..i have my own Little Mermaid Ariel doll,” she said while announcing the toy’s release.

“I can’t believe how much she captures my version of this iconic character. I am literally choking up because this means so much to me. To have one that looks like me that’s my favorite Disney character is very surreal.” The “Do It” singer also remarked on how the doll’s makers captured her likeness in detail, including the signature mole she has over her eyebrow.

The full trailer for the film premiered at this year’s 95th Academy Awards and features the singer and actress singing several of the movie’s classic songs, including “Part of Your World,” which has now been released to streaming services. Praise for Halle Bailey’s performance in both the film and on the soundtrack, which Academy Award nominee Lin Manuel Miranda has reworked, has come from not only her costars but also the film’s director, Rob Marshall.

“We just were looking for the best actor for the role, period. The end,” he said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “We saw everybody and every ethnicity.” Marshall explained that the “goal” was to find “someone who can be incredibly strong, passionate, beautiful, smart, clever,” and with “a great deal of fire and joy.” All of which he says Bailey embodies.

The Little Mermaid hits theaters on May 26.