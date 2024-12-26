Leadership by Stacy Jackson Apply Now! New Jersey Black Women’s Collective 2025 Leadership Institute This year, the Leadership Institute will introduce two new sessions for Black women leaders — AI Exploration and Cyber Security Adventure.







The New Jersey Black Women’s Collective (NJBWC) is calling on the next generation of Black women leaders in New Jersey to be a part of the next cohort of the Leadership Institute from January to June 2025.

The program, inaugurated earlier this year with Mercer County Community College (MCCC), was designed to equip participants with the necessary resources to develop leadership effectiveness skills and become influential professionals within their communities and career fields. According to MCCC, participants will undergo leadership assessments, high-level instruction, workshops, panel discussions, and lectures as they navigate 14 curated sessions focused on topics such as change management, financial and fundraising skills, time management, workplace politics, and marketing and branding tools.

“We designed this initiative not just to build leaders but to foster meaningful connections and equip them with actionable tools to address today’s challenges effectively,” said NJBWC Co-Founder and Leadership Institute Chair Tennille McCoy. NJBWC Co-Founder Taraun Tice McKnight said the program marks the start of a transformative journey for the participants.

Along with professional development and networking opportunities, this year’s cohort will be introduced to two new sessions. The Leadership Institute’s AI Exploration and Cyber Security Adventure will explore the art of digital landscapes and strategies to address cyber villains.

Ideal applicants for the Leadership Institute include mid-level managers and supervisors, aspiring directors and vice presidents, and other professionals seeking to elevate their strategic and operational skills. Dr. Deborah E. Preston, president of Mercer County Community College, said as the program embarks on its second year, the initiative will continue to empower women leaders through intentional actions and unwavering support. Their success is a testament to Black excellence, and we’re excited to continue this legacy with future cohorts,” added NJBWC Co-Founder Adrienne King.

Earlier this year, the Leadership Institute’s inaugural class presented their capstone projects and attended a graduation ceremony on June 8. The second cohort will attend a graduation ceremony and present their capstone projects on June 7, 2025, at the Trenton Country Club in West Trenton.

Applications are open until Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.

