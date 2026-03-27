Women by Ahsan Washington Black Women Redefining Leadership And Ownership As Millennial and Gen Z CEOs They are the models of innovation







During Women’s History Month, which celebrates women’s lasting contributions to various sectors, Black millennial and Gen Z women CEOs are transforming the future of American business. These two demographics of CEOs lead organizations in media and fintech, wellness, and STEM sectors, combining cultural competence with economic planning. They are the fearsome models of innovation in both digital and physical markets, inspiring young women to follow in their footsteps.

Morgan DeBaun

Morgan DeBaun started Blavity Inc. in 2014 after recognizing a lack of culturally relevant digital media for Black millennials. She developed Blavity into a multibrand platform, covering news, lifestyle, and tech content. Blavity operates from the U.S. while maintaining a worldwide digital audience and reaches millions every month through its brands AfroTech, Home & Texture, Travel Noire, and 21Ninety.

Trinity Mouzon Wofford

In 2017, Trinity Mouzon Wofford started Golde at 23 to make wellness accessible to contemporary youth. The bootstrap startup that began with Golde has grown into a national brand that now sells its products through Target and Sephora. Her company emerged from personal health experiences to transform the traditionally exclusive wellness industry by creating accessible and inclusive products for young, diverse consumers.

Sheena Allen

Sheena Allen established CapWay to tackle the systemic obstacles that stop underbanked communities from using financial services. The rapid expansion of fintech enabled CapWay to develop its mobile-first platform, which serves people who typically lack access to traditional banking services. The digital banking field includes one of its youngest women leaders, Sheena Allen, who uses technology to connect wealth and access gaps.

Alicia Scott

Alicia Scott created Range Beauty after experiencing eczema and acne in the fashion and beauty industries to serve consumers with sensitive, melanin-rich skin. Range Beauty operates within the clean beauty movement by combining skincare and makeup to deliver inclusive solutions that mainstream cosmetics companies typically neglect. Her work directly addresses industry gaps that exist in product formulation and representation.

Dia Simms

Dia Simms serves as CEO of Lobos 1707, which is a premium tequila and mezcal brand active in the global spirits market. Through her experience in brand strategy and executive leadership, Simms integrates cultural storytelling and inclusive ownership into an industry that used to be exclusive. Her leadership demonstrates the growing diversification patterns in luxury consumer goods.

Aisha Bowe

Aisha Bowe, a former NASA aerospace engineer, established STEMBoard to provide engineering and data analytics solutions to governments and the private sector. The company started as a small business but developed into a multimillion-dollar enterprise while supporting STEM education initiatives such as LINGO. Her work focuses on creating pathways and increasing representation for underrepresented talent in science and technology.

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