Women of Power Summit by Selena Hill Bozoma Saint John, Angela Rye, Jotaka Eaddy, and More Honored at the Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit Black Enterprise recognized the honorees for their extraordinary visionary leadership during the Luminary Awards Luncheon at the Women of Power Summit







Hundreds of Black women gathered in Las Vegas this past weekend for the 20th annual BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit, the premier professional development conference for women of color. The four-day event provided attendees with the tools, connections, and information they needed to elevate their careers and advance in their organizations.

In addition to panel discussions, one-on-one career and financial coaching, and networking opportunities, the summit honored five leaders who are paving the way for the next generation of women executives and business titans at the Luminary Awards Luncheon.

Each honoree shared an inspirational message while accepting their award. Watch clips from their speeches below.

Bozoma Saint John

Bozoma Saint John is an acclaimed marketer, author, and the founder of Eve by Boz. A cultural force and marketing icon, she has led some of the world’s most influential brands, including PepsiCo, Apple Music, Uber, and Netflix.

In 2022, she stepped off the corporate ladder and, the following year, published her memoir, The Urgent Life, a manifesto on living boldly. In 2024, she brought her signature flair to reality TV as a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” In addition to gracing the cover of Black Enterprise, she was also named by Forbes as the “Most Influential Chief Marketing Officer in the World.”

Angela Rye, Esq.

Angela Rye is an award-winning host, attorney, political strategist, and social justice advocate. As the principal and CEO of IMPACT Strategies, Rye has helped shape more than 500 leaders now serving at the highest levels of government, corporations, and nonprofits.

She is also the co-creator of State of the People, a coalition of 200 organizations working to provide resources, education, and relief to thousands of people in need.

Plus, as the co-host of Native Land Pod, an NAACP Image Award–winning podcast, she informs, educates, and empowers others about issues affecting Black and brown communities.

Jotaka Eaddy

Jotaka Eaddy is an award-winning advocate, veteran strategist, and master connector with more than 20 years of experience in policy, advocacy, and movement building. She is perhaps best known as the visionary leader behind Win With Black Women, a powerhouse network that has influenced major national moments—from Kamala Harris’ presidential run to the confirmation of the first Black woman Supreme Court Justice.

In 2024, Win With Black Women organized a historic Zoom call with 44,000 participants that raised over $1.5 million for Harris just hours after she launched her presidential bid.

Plus, as the founder and CEO of Full Circle Strategies, Eaddy advised Oprah Winfrey Network’s OWN Your Vote campaign and led the historic grassroots marketing campaign for the launch of the musical film The Color Purple. She also helped shape inclusive policy within large tech companies and spearheaded the launch of Goldman Sachs’ One Million Black Women initiative, which created a historic $1 billion investment in Black women.

Sandra Douglass Morgan

Sandra Douglass Morgan made history in 2022 when she was appointed president of the Las Vegas Raiders, making her the first Black woman to serve as president of an NFL team. Under her leadership, the Raiders have expanded revenue opportunities, strengthened community engagement, and helped establish Allegiant Stadium as a premier global venue. Working in collaboration with public-private partners, Morgan played a key role in securing major events, including the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, and international soccer matches.

Before joining the Raiders, Morgan broke barriers as the first Black city attorney in Nevada and the first Black chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Shelly Cayette-Weston

Shelly Cayette-Weston is one of the most powerful Black women in professional sports. She serves as president of business operations for the NBA’s Hornets Sports & Entertainment, where she oversees the Charlotte Hornets and the newly renovated Spectrum Center. Before coming to the Charlotte Hornets, she served as executive vice president and chief commercial officer of the Cleveland Cavaliers, where she made history as the first Black woman to hold that title for an NBA franchise.

During her 12-year tenure, she was responsible for global partnerships, fresh fan experiences, and expanding access to youth sports far beyond the court. She also helped transform the Cavaliers into one of the NBA’s top-performing revenue franchises.