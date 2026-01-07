Health and Wellness by Mitti Hicks Black Women’s Health Imperative Is Ending The Silence On Menopause Research shows that Black women tend to enter menopause about 8.5 months earlier than white women and have worse symptoms.







Black women experience menopause differently from white women. Research shows that Black women tend to enter menopause about 8.5 months earlier than white women and have worse symptoms, such as hot flashes, depression, and sleep disturbances. Black women are also less likely to receive hormone therapy and other medical and mental health services.

The Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) is saying, enough is enough.

BWHI, the nation’s only national nonprofit solely focusing on the critical health needs of Black women and girls, is bringing perimenopause and menopause to the forefront of the conversation in our communities through its latest initiative, “Power in the Pause.”

“Too often, this transitional stage in life is something that has been shrouded in secrecy or shared. It’s just something we don’t talk about,” Joy D. Calloway, BWHI president and CEO, tells BLACK ENTERPRISE. “We want to take this opportunity to redefine what menopause and perimenopause are, redefine this midlife period, and not just survive.”

Power in the Pause has fostered community nationwide. BWHI’s initiative brings women together nationwide for community events where health experts in medicine, nutrition, sexual health, and mental health share research and information for Black women navigating perimenopause and menopause.

BWHI Releases Groundbreaking Study

In 2025, BWHI conducted the largest-ever cross-sectional online survey of U.S.-based Black women aged 30 and older to understand their experiences, needs, and knowledge related to menopause. More than 1,500 Black women responded, representing an educated, insured, and professionally active group with strong earning power and access to care.

A few standout findings from the study include:

43% of Black women report being discriminated against or mistreated when seeking healthcare

Black women experience menopause symptoms for an average of nine years —far longer than most expect

Even among highly educated, insured women, more than half say they don’t know which recommendations to follow.

“If this group of Black women said they didn’t have enough information, don’t know which recommendations to follow, what about our sisters who aren’t as well educated, formally educated, who aren’t able to be in this higher socioeconomic class?” Calloway says.

“What about these women who don’t have the time to focus on their health because they’re too busy trying to care for children, or working multiple jobs, or trying to make ends meet? That is what struck me.”

Where BWHI Plans To Go From Here

Calloway says BWHI will continue to educate Black women on menopause and perimenopause. Her team will bring “Power in the Pause” events to at least six cities in 2026, along with virtual events.

BWHI also plans to open more conversations about menopause as a workplace and economic issue and help companies understand that menopause can impact productivity and retention. The goal is to educate workplaces so that women’s needs are better met.

Change can only happen when everyone is involved, so BWHI is also working with state legislators in developing policies that support Black women.

