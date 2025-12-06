Aunt Allegedly Drowns 6-Year-Old Niece For ‘Looking More Beautiful’ Than Her At Wedding

In a disturbing culmination of events during a family wedding celebration in Panipat, northern India, a woman identified as Poonam has been arrested and charged with the alleged drowning of her six-year-old niece, Vidhi, on Monday, Dec. 1. Authorities disclosed that the suspect’s alleged motive was driven by acute jealousy over the child’s appearance.

The core parties in this tragedy shared familial connections: the accused’s husband, Naveen, and the victim’s father, Sandeep, are first cousins.

The tragedy unfolded after the victim, Vidhi, abruptly vanished from the wedding celebrations on Monday, Dec. 1, prompting relatives to initiate a frantic, exhaustive search. The formal complaint, lodged by the deceased’s grandfather, states that the incident occurred during a protracted family wedding function that spanned from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 and drew numerous guests, including the accused, according to Superintendent of Police Bhupender Singh. Vidhi’s grandmother, Omwati, tragically discovered the child deceased in a water tub within a nearby storeroom, her head submerged. Vidhi was subsequently rushed to NC Medical College, where she was pronounced dead.

Upon her arrest, Poonam, the child’s paternal aunt, reportedly confessed to the homicide. According to local media and statements provided by Superintendent of Police Bhupender Singh, the suspect told police “she didn’t want anyone to look more beautiful” than her at the wedding.

Superintendent Singh detailed the alleged sequence of events, stating the crime was committed when all guests were outside the house. Poonam allegedly followed the child to the terrace, engaged her in conversation, and then submerged her in a plastic tub filled with water outside the storeroom.

“After having her placed in a plastic tub filled with water outside the storeroom, she drowned the child in the tub, then bolted the door from the outside, and came down,” Superintendent Singh said.

During interrogation, Poonam reportedly confessed, “She was irritated by beautiful girls.”

The investigation has subsequently unveiled far more extensive and unsettling allegations. Police revealed that Poonam reportedly confessed to the homicide of three other children, including another niece and her own son, whom she allegedly also drowned.

The family reportedly dismissed these previous deaths as accidental. According to police, Poonam allegedly murdered her sister-in-law’s nine-year-old daughter in 2023 before subsequently killing her own son to “avoid suspicion.”

In August of the current year, she allegedly murdered a young girl in a neighboring town because she was “prettier” than her. Police revealed that the family previously considered these deaths accidental and that Poonam “committed these crimes one after the other.”

The suspect is currently in custody, and the investigation into the veracity and full scope of her alleged crimes is ongoing.

