Health and Wellness by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman What Black Women Should Know On Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day Black women are more likely to receive a diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer than their white counterparts.







As Black women are more likely to receive a diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer than their white counterparts, knowing the facts and symptoms of the illness remain as prevalent as ever.

Metastatic breast cancer, also known as stage IV or advanced breast cancer, occurs when cancer cells break away from their original location to form a new tumor in a different tissue or organ. Known as metastasis, the cells often spread outside the breast tissue to organs such as the bones, liver, lungs or brain. According to Living Beyond Breast Cancer, doctors typically diagnose this form of cancer through imaging tests, blood tests, and biopsies.

Symptoms of the disease vary by location, but are often similar to other health issues. For those with bone metastasis, they can expect strong and unexplained aches and pains, as well as fracturez. Lung metastasis will result in a shortness of breath and dry cough. On the other hand, metastasis in the liver can incur sudden weight loss while its impact on the brain can induce dizziness, nausea, and vision and memory problems.

According to the Black Women’s Health Imperative, Black women are not only more likely to receive a diagnosis of this form of breast cancer, but also have a more fatal outcome. Due to systemic issues in the healthcare system with preventive treatment and early detection, this demographic is more often informed of their breast cancer diagnosis when already reaches the advanced stages.

While this form of cancer is not curable, those living with the disease can go into periods where test show no evidence of disease, a phrase often shortened to NED. Moreover, the cancer does not always grow, leading one to be in “stable disease: as well.

Treatment options also range beyond chemotherapy, including hormonal and targeted therapy to stunt the cancer’s growth. Moreover, palliative care provides more support to tackle symptoms and side effects of the disease.

Despite a metastatic diagnosis resulting in ongoing treatment, every person’s experience and lifestyle will be different. Ensuring one can live well despite the cancer is still possible, with a heightened focus on one’s diet and exercise also beneficial.

“The diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer is devastating and overwhelming,” explained Douglas Yee, MD, breast cancer oncologist at University of Minnesota, to the website. “The first question that frequently comes to the forefront is, ‘how long am I going to live’? Most physicians can quote statistics (and statistics are searchable from ‘Dr. Google’), but those statistics are based on a population of women and men and do not necessarily predict how each patient will do as an individual. As each person is different, each tumor is also different. Therefore, the course of metastatic breast cancer, and its treatment, is also different.”

However, early detection remains crucial to lessening the disease’s impact. Organizations, such as Sisters Network Inc. and For The Breast of Us, also continue to spread awareness to Black women and others most vulnerable.

RELATED CONTENT: Mother And Daughter Share Breast Cancer Diagnosis In ‘The Death Of A Jaybird’