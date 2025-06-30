Black Women-Owned Vontélle Eyewear To Debut Signature Shades At Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club shoppers now have a new Black women-owned eyewear collection to explore while in-store. Vontélle Eyewear will debut its signature shades at select stores nationwide.

The luxury brand will bring its eye-catching designs to 80 stores, introducing its culturally inspired styles at Sam’s Club Optical Centers. The prescription-ready frames will not only help shoppers with their vision, but also express their everyday fashion with glasses that showcase their unique style and culture.

Since its inception, Vontélle has emerged as a game-changer in the eyewear industry through its incorporation of designs stemming from African, Caribbean, and Latin cultures. Beyond their vibrant looks, the frames also provide an inclusive fit for diverse faces. The frames come in sizes that accommodate different facial features, such as wider nose bridges and higher cheekbones, ensuring all can be comfortable and stylish with a pair.

Now, the Black women-owned brand will expand its audience and mission even further through this partnership with Sam’s Club. As a beacon of diversity, they also hope the inclusion of their signature collection will provide a new luxury experience to everyday American shoppers.

“We’re thrilled to bring our brand to Sam’s Club and reach a broader audience who values both style and comfort,” said Nancey Harris, co-founder and COO of Vontélle, in a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE. “This collaboration allows us to expand our mission of representation and inclusivity in eyewear, making luxury accessible to more families across America.”

Founded in 2020 by Harris and Tracy Green, Vontélle resolved a need for inclusive fitting in the eyewear industry while also embracing cultural fashions. Beyond this, the brand impact extends to global upliftment of underserved communities through vision care and eyewear products.

Its partnership with Sam’s Club also speaks to this overarching mission to transform the eyewear industry.

“This relationship reflects a shared commitment to innovation, inclusion, and consumer choice,” added Green, co-founder and CEO. “We’re excited for Sam’s Club members to experience eyewear that truly reflects their identity and elevates their everyday look, including our kids’ frames from our collaborations with Nickelodeon, like SpongeBob and Naevia’s Magic Glasses, the young author’s Rainbow & Glitter frames.”

Sam’s Club also released a statement, praising Vontélle as a “perfect fit” for its frame offerings. The retailer, a subsidiary of Walmart, also emphasized its commitment to having brands reflect shoppers’ unique identities and values.



“At Sam’s Club, we’re committed to offering our members products that reflect their values and individuality,” said Kara Russow, Merchant, Sam’s Club. “Vontélle’s bold, inclusive designs are a perfect fit for our optical assortment, and we’re proud to help bring their mission to more communities.”

