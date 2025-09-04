Technology by Jameelah Mullen ‘Black Women Talk Tech’ To Host Roadmap To Billions Conference In Toronto The Roadmap To Billions Conference goes global.







For the second year in a row, Black Women Talk Tech, a collective of Black women tech founders created to support emerging tech entrepreneurs, brings its Canadian version of the Roadmap to Billions conference to Toronto.

Presented by Accelerate Auto, the conference aims to empower Black women tech founders through educational resources and community involvement. The conference will be held October 5–6, and will feature collaborations with organizations including Nobellum, PitchBetter, and Ambition.

“This isn’t just a conference—it’s a movement,” Regina Gwynn, Co-Founder of Black Women Talk Tech, said in a press release. “We’re excited to return to Toronto with even more momentum, deeper partnerships, and new opportunities for Black women founders to access capital, mentorship, and community. With Accelerate Auto as our presenting sponsor, we’re accelerating our mission to ensure Black women are at the forefront of tech innovation in Canada and beyond,” Gwynn said.

The two-day conference will include panel discussions, a headshot studio, and workshops, including Braindate, which offers strategies for networking. Emerging founders can visit the Mentor Marketplace to connect with investors and industry leaders. Conference attendees will also attend a live recording of Currencies, Black Women Talk Tech’s podcast.

Conference attendees have the chance to participate in the pitch competition, where they can win up to $10,000 CAD. Eligible participants must identify as Black women and own a tech business in Canada.

This year’s speaker lineup includes business leaders and changemakers such as the Hon. Marci Ien, former Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth of Canada; Kay Layne, founder of Kayambi; Yolanda Biswah, President of the Canadian Black Book; Amoye Henry, Co-Founder of Pitch Better; and Nkechi Nwafor-Robinson, Founder and CEO of Empowered in My Skin. For a complete list of speakers, visit the Black Women Talk Tech website.

The original Roadmap to Billions conference, started in 2017 in New York, is the only tech event created by and designed specifically for Black women founders.

RELATED CONTENT: Tap Into These 10 Black Tech Titans