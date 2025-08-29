Technology by Ahsan Washington Tap Into These 10 Black Tech Titans The United States tech industry has a diversity problem







The United States tech industry has a diversity problem. African Americans make up a tiny fraction of its workforce at 7% to 9%. Black presence in tech is even slimmer when the top tech jobs are considered. At companies like Google, Microsoft, and Meta, Black executives are even more scarce, and account for less than 4% or 5% of leadership roles. Despite all the obstacles, like a lack of funding, guidance, and connections, Black entrepreneurs are quietly running groundbreaking tech companies that are not only innovative but also pushing boundaries in the marketplace.

Robert F. Smith

Robert F. Smith, an investor with an eye for opportunity, launched Vista Equity Partners back in 2000. From its base in Austin, Texas, the company has carved out a niche for itself by putting its money into software firms. Under its umbrella, Vista has amassed a portfolio of over 85 companies, which together provide jobs for 100,00 people. Vista Equity Partners has over $100 billion in assets under management.

David Steward

David Steward, who made his fortune in tech, started World Wide Technology back in 1990. Today the company is a player in the global systems integration and IT services scene with a workforce of over 10,000 people spread out across 55 locations in the US. As of 2024 the company’s value is $11.4 billion. It pulled in $20 billion in revenue.

Tope Awotona

Tope Awotona, a software entrepreneur from Nigeria, started Calendly, a platform that makes booking meetings a whole lot easier. He set up the company in Atlanta, back in 2013 and it’s been growing steadily since then. Today, Calendly has a team of 653 people. Awotona’s success has paid off. His net worth is now estimated to be around $1.4 billion. Calendly itself is valued at $3 billion as of 2025.

Iman Abuzeid

Dr. Iman Abuzeid, a doctor who made the leap to entrepreneurship, is the force behind Incredible Health, a platform that links nurses with job opportunities since 2017. Based in the US, the company has grown with a workforce ranging from 100 to 250 people. The company has achieved a level of success that’s all too rare. As a business founded by a woman, Incredible Health joined the ranks of unicorns valued at over $1 billion. Dr. Abuzeid’s own net worth is estimated to be around $350 million, a figure that speaks to her vision and determination.

Freddie Figgers

Figgers Wireless is a telecom company that has been around since 2008. The company received its telecom license in 2011. Freddie Figgers, a guy who’s made a name for himself in the tech world as an inventor and entrepreneur, is behind it all. The company’s reported worth is estimated to be around $62 million.

Iddris Sandu

Iddris Sandu, is the entrepreneur behind Spatial Labs Inc., a company he set up in 2021. Based in Los Angeles, Spatial Labs is an outfit with 11 to 50 people on the payroll. Spatial Labs area of focus is working to find ways to blend the physical digital worlds together seamlessly. It has caught the attention of some big hitters. Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partnership has invested in the company. As a result Spatial Labs is now valued at $10 million. Sandu’s background is in software engineering and he’s also an advocate for the metaverse, which perhaps explains why he’s so keen on exploring the possibilities of technology.

Tristan Walker

Tristan Walker is a man on a mission: To change the face of health and beauty tech for people of color. Back in 2013, he founded Walker & Company Brands, a company that would go on to make waves in the tech industry. Originally calling Palo Alto, California, home, the company eventually set up its headquarters in Atlanta. One of its claims to fame is the Bevel shaving system, a game changer for many. Then in 2018, the company was acquired by Procter & Gamble in a deal reportedly worth tens of millions of dollars though the exact figure was never disclosed.

Jessica O. Matthews

Jessica O. Matthews, a woman with roots in both Nigeria and the US came up with an idea: To create a company that would make renewable energy more accessible. That’s how Uncharted Power was born. It specialize in building technology for our infrastructure like streets and sidewalks. One of its projects involves creating smart energy systems that can be hidden in things, like sidewalks, roads, and even kids play equipment. The company started back in 2011 under the name, SOCCKET. It later changed its name to something that better reflected it’s mission. Today, Uncharted Power is based in Harlem, where a team of 30 to 50 people work together to bring these ideas to life. Uncharted Power has managed to raise over $12.5 million.

Chris Bennett

Chris Bennett started Wonderschool back in 2016. His company, based out of San Francisco, helps people set up and run their early childhood education programs from childcare to preschool. With 200 employees on the payroll, Wonderschool has managed to raise over $50 million in investments.

Kimberly Bryant

Kimberly Bryant, an engineer with a passion for promoting diversity, started Black Girls Code back in 2011 in Oakland, California. Her brainchild, a nonprofit that brings coding and STEM skills to girls from a diversity of backgrounds. Bryant has moved on to create the Black Innovation Lab to empower marginalized tech founders in the South.

