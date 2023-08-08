Black Women Who Hold Donald Trump Accountable Face Misogynoir

Following a third indictment, Donald Trump has escalated his threats against his opponents, sparking concerns about the potential dangers that lie ahead.

Late on Aug. 4, special counsel Jack Smith requested a protective order from the court to prevent the ex-president from publicly disclosing evidence from witnesses. In his late-night court motion, Smith clarified that the proposed order aimed to prevent any improper dissemination or misuse of discovery materials, particularly to the public. He asserted that Trump’s inflammatory statements could potentially intimidate, and influence witnesses involved in the case.

The prosecutor highlighted a particularly concerning all-caps threat that Trump had posted earlier on Truth Social: “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU.”

Moreover, at the Alabama Republican Party dinner in Montgomery, Alabama on Friday evening, just a day after pleading innocent to charges related to the 2020 election, Trump declared, “I will totally obliterate the deep state.”

Legal experts pointed out that Trump’s continued threats, even personally targeting Smith, who is overseeing two of Trump’s cases, could be admissible as evidence against him in court.

Given Trump’s escalating threats directed at Smith and other political adversaries, it raises legitimate concerns about how these tactics might impact the three Black women prosecutors involved in his indictments. Leticia James, Attorney General of New York, Fani Willis, Georgia prosecutor, and U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan are now at the forefront of indictments and harsh sentencing decisions in cases related to fraud, interring with election results, and the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Leticia James, the first woman of color to serve as New York’s Attorney General, has shown unwavering commitment in investigating and prosecuting Donald Trump and his business dealings. Her pursuit of justice has extended beyond the political arena, targeting alleged financial misconduct and potential tax fraud. Despite facing criticism and attempts to undermine her efforts, James has stayed resolute, embodying the strength of a leader determined to hold even the most powerful accountable.

In Georgia, Fani Willis has risen to the challenge of investigating Trump’s actions during the 2020 election. As the first woman to be elected as District Attorney in her county, Willis has navigated complex legal battles and faced pressure from various quarters. Yet, she has remained focused on upholding the rule of law and ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their status or influence, face the consequences of their actions.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, an exemplar of judicial integrity, has shown a willingness to deliver the harshest sentences possible for those involved in the January 6th insurrection. Despite the government’s requests for leniency in certain cases, Judge Chutkan has been unyielding in her pursuit of justice. Her decisions have sent a powerful message that attacking the core of democracy will not go unpunished. Trump immediately called for her recusal and a change of venue because he doesn’t believe he will receive a fair trial. Any minute now, I expect him to also brand Judge Chutkan a racism.

Trump’s reaction mirrors the broader issue highlighted by a Harvard study on Black federal district judges, which underscores the challenges faced by non-white judges and prosecutors in gaining recognition for their integrity and competence within the justice system. The Harvard study found that Black federal district judges are significantly more likely to be overruled than their white counterparts, even when controlling for factors like qualification disparities or types of cases. This suggests the presence of racial bias or implicit bias in the justice system, which affects the decisions and outcomes of cases heard by black judges.

When we apply this finding to the scenario of three Black women prosecutors successfully convicting Donald Trump, it raises concerns about how their race and gender could influence the perceptions and judgments of the judicial system. If they were to achieve a conviction, their cases might be subject to greater scrutiny and potential bias, leading to a higher likelihood of their convictions being overturned on appeal. This could result in their work being undervalued and not receiving the same level of credit as that of their white counterparts.

Furthermore, the lack of diversity within the judiciary, particularly at the higher levels such as the Supreme Court, is a pressing issue. The study points out that there is a disproportionate representation of white male judges, which can lead to a lack of different perspectives and experiences being considered in judicial decision-making.

The concern is that the voices and experiences of Black federal district judges and Black women prosecutors may not be adequately upheld and valued within the justice system. The implications extend beyond the issue of representation; it questions the extent to which the justice system can provide fair and impartial treatment for individuals of different races and backgrounds.

The concern over the underrepresentation and undervaluing of Black federal district judges and Black women prosecutors within the justice system raises deeper implications that extend well beyond mere representation. It calls into question the system’s ability to deliver fair and impartial treatment to individuals of diverse races and backgrounds. This issue becomes even more crucial and timely as we observe the involvement of Black women in presiding over cases related to Trump, particularly in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

This intersection of events has brought to light the specter of a potential racist backlash, unfolding against the backdrop of a climate fraught with apocalyptic white male anger. Given these circumstances, it is evident that this essential story demands and deserves serious attention.

The rise of Donald Trump to power was undeniably fueled, in no small part, by a wave of angry white men. These men, feeling disenchanted and disempowered in a changing world, found a champion in Trump, who promised to restore their perceived sense of entitlement and return to a bygone era they believed was rightfully theirs. This surge of angry white men has manifested in various ways, encompassing political extremism, domestic terrorism, and the rise of movements like the “alt-right” and the men’s rights movement.

An alarming aspect of this phenomenon is the disproportionate representation of white men among mass shootings. Toxic whitemasculinity and extremist ideologies have intertwined, fostering a cycle of aggression and violence, including in the nation’s chambers of power. Remember when Republican Representative, Paul Gosar, faced posted a photoshopped animévideo on his social media, depicting him attacking President Joe Biden and killing Democratic Representative, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), with a sword?

Trump’s own history of violent and sexist rhetoric cannot be dismissed, as it has contributed to normalizing violent political discourse within the Republican Party. The acceptance of talking about assaulting and even killing political opponents has created a dangerous mix, making violence appear more acceptable in certain circles.

Trump has utilized the power of the presidency to launch aggressive and undemocratic verbal attacks against four sitting congresswomen, all of whom are women of color. In addition toOcasio-Cortez, there’s Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ilhan Omar (D-MN), collectively known as “the Squad.” In addition, he has directed offensive language towards Vice President Kamala Harris, even going as far as calling her “mad,” “nasty,” and a “monster.”

Furthermore, his attacks have extended to two of the three Black women prosecutors involved in his case, accusing them of being “racist.” Such unfounded allegations are not only baseless but also perpetuate harmful stereotypes and undermine the integrity of these professionals in their pursuit of justice.

As history has shown, Black women in positions of power have often faced disproportionate criticism, sexist and racist attacks, and double standards. The intersectionality of being both Black and female makes them vulnerable to heightened scrutiny and baseless accusations that question their qualifications and integrity.

The danger to these Black women prosecutors cannot be underestimated. Their tenacity in seeking accountability from a former president has earned them powerful adversaries, who may seek to discredit and undermine their efforts. The potential backlash they face is not just a matter of personal safety, but it also threatens the progress of diversity and inclusivity within the legal system and other professional spaces.

The toxic political climate also extends to broader actions taken by certain politicians and groups, such as passing laws to whitewash history lessons on slavery, targeting diversity and equity initiatives, converting public school libraries into detention centers, and banning books that discuss race and racism.

The influence of far-right extremism during the Trump administration has had a lasting impact, as evidenced by the reemergence of a sitting member of Congress who is unashamedly using the term “colored” to refer to Black people on the House of Representatives’ floor. Additionally, we now have a U.S. senator who hesitates to acknowledge the racism inherent in a “white nationalist” label. These regressive actionsand incidents further perpetuate a culture of division and violence.

As we witness a troubling surge in threats and growing suspicion toward those who hold accountable individuals resorting to violence, we must address the underlying issues contributing to the anger among millions of white men. Economic displacement, perceived threats to traditional power structures, and fear of losing cultural dominance are factors that must be confronted to check this menacing threat to public health and safety.

The media and public discourse must not turn a blind eye to the potential harm these three powerful Black women may endure while trying to execute their duties impartially and fairly. Moreover, the lack of media attention to this issue perpetuates the erasure of their accomplishments and the implications of their actions in upholding justice. In this moment, I’m thinking about Sheila Abdus-Salaam, the first Black woman to serve on New York’s highest court. She was found dead under suspicious circumstances. Did she really commit suicide? Or was her death an act of retribution?

As this current story unfolds, it is imperative to be vigilant and vocal in our support for Leticia James, Fani Willis, Tanya Chutkan, and others who follow in their footsteps. Their courage in confronting power and seeking justice in the face of potential adversity is commendable and should serve as an inspiration to all.

It is possible for public figures, including prosecutors involved in high-profile cases, to face threats or attacks, especially in a politically charged and polarized climate. The rise of white male anger, mass shootings, and vitriolic political rhetoric are indeed concerning trends that can contribute to an atmosphere of hostility and potential violence.

In any democratic society, the safety and security of individuals involved in legal proceedings, regardless of their background, should be a priority. Law enforcement and relevant authorities must take appropriate measures to protect those facing potential risks. Public figures should not be subjected to violence or intimidation for carrying out their duties and responsibilities.

