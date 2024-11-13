News by Kandiss Edwards Joy Reid Tells White Women ‘Black Women Are Done Helping’ Joy Reid and other Black women are on hiatus.







Joy Reid gives “free advice,” to progressive white women post-election — Black women are off duty. The MSNBC correspondent posted a video to TikTok discussing Black women’s disappointment and frustration with white progressive women.

Reid’s proclamation comes amid calls to protest from white women – 53% of whom voted for Donald Trump. Reid alluded to the 2017 Women’s March, where knitted “P word hats” were worn as a sign of protest against Trump’s 2016 election victory and the threat he posed to women’s rights.

Her message is clear, “don’t send any [protest] invites to Black women.”

“I think Black women are now on the ‘save Black women,’ ‘prioritize Black men’ and ‘prioritize Black communities, Black businesses’ and … you know, the Black spaces,” Joy Reid said. “But ‘save America,’ ‘save the Democratic Party’ – yeah, I don’t think that’s happening.”

Reid is not the first Black woman to publicly wipe her hands of political advocacy. The 2024 election was what many saw as pivotal in the preservation of democracy. Trump’s attacks on abortion rights, public education, and social security were just a few things that activated Black women and spurred them to action.

Eighty-nine percent of Black women voted for the Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris. More importantly, 89% of Black women voted against Trump’s “concept of a plan.”

The lack of support caused a wave of Black women to denounce their desire to fight.

Yvette Nicole Brown, actress and comedian, posted similar sentiments as Reid to her X account. She spoke of what Black women will do in lieu of joining other coalitions.

“Black women will be at brunch together preparing to save, support, and uphold OURSELVES and each other, alone.”

https://twitter.com/ynb/status/1854671894303457390?s=46

Another woman expressed her disappointment in the lack of morals from voters. She stated explicitly, “We’re done.”

NO. Black women are NOT marching around in circles w/yall again. Until yall are ready to talk to your Aunt peg, meemaw, Uncle bud, Chad & CaroleAnn about their vote & morals, ain't sh1t to march around about.



We are NOT doing the cleanup on aisle 47.



Y'all are on your OWN. pic.twitter.com/Wqc6v4eFgQ — C. Denise, Thee Gladiator Who is tired. (@KeepinUpWithCDJ) November 6, 2024

Using a video of a content creator, Ms. Cookie, one user pointed out the numbers speak for themselves and Black women “will not be taking hits anymore.”

“You have the numbers to fight for yourselves.”

Yt women on all platforms upset with BW for saying we’re stepping back & letting you handle y’all’s business. No need to be upset as Ms. Cookie says in this video it’s clear you have the numbers to fight your own battles. You’re upset we won’t be taking the hits anymore for you. pic.twitter.com/2GE4LXcHut — Air-Rum (@__aarum) November 7, 2024

Black women have a long history of standing out front to protect marginalized people. Organizing and creating movements to advocate, Black women have created the #MeToo movement and Black Lives Matter and have been on the front lines of the #Free Palestine movement. If they are taking a step back, it is well-earned.

