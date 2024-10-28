News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Keith Lee Comes To The Rescue Of Struggling Georgia Restaurant In Latest Food Review Lee travelled 100 miles south of Atlanta to purchase food from the struggling, family-owned eatery.







Keith Lee is helping out another family-owned restaurant with his latest food review. Lee traveled to Tacos Y Mariscos Ofelia in Warner Robins, Georgia, to give the small business publicity and advice.

Lee returned to the Peach State after a TikTok video of a family-owned eatery struggling to stay afloat went viral. In the video, the owners described the hard times they have recently experienced.

“We are having such a hard time staying open. We just reopened yesterday after being closed for two weeks, and hardly anyone has come. Please come by and help. We are a small Mexican restaurant that specializes in birria,” they shared to TikTok.

Seeing the video make waves on the social media app, Lee traveled to the area. He drove around 100 miles south of Atlanta to review the restaurant and provide some insight.

“The second me and my family saw this video, we booked a two-hour flight and drove two hours from the airport to try this food, to see, in our opinion, why is [business] slow,” shared Lee.

Lee described his experience grabbing food at the Mexican restaurant that claims to specialize in birria. He noticed that the entire family, including the teenage children, was helping with the operations there.

In his critique, Lee also shared that the restaurant’s location in a small Georgia town, marketing efforts, and younger family working there may contribute to its abysmal success thus far. Despite this, he rated most of the food as an “8 out of 10,” indicating that the meals are not the issue.

The charitable influencer also gifted the family money to cover their next three months of rent.

“We met the whole family and paid for the next three months of their rent. So, they don’t have to worry about staying open for now… and we left $900 to pay for anybody who comes in after us,” explained the content creator. “As always, after this, I pray and hope that they reach their target audience.”

With the additional funds, customers could dine at the restaurant free of charge, courtesy of Lee.

RELATED CONTENT: Keith Lee’s Baltimore Trip Benefits The Rooted Rotisserie Restaurant, Rated 10/10 For Customer Service