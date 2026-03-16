Black Women’s Artwork That Everyone Should Have Eyes On 

Black women artists have persistently transformed modern art through their presence in museums and galleries as well as public art spaces. Their artistic production gives widespread recognition to both restore forgotten histories and celebrate Black existence while transforming institutional approaches to Black representation.

These artists create their most culturally significant modern artworks through portraiture, sculpture, photography, collage, and large-scale installations. The following selection features Black American women artists whose work has received both critical acclaim and institutional acknowledgment, and you should keep your eyes on them.

Amy Sherald: Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama (2018)

In 2018, artist Amy Sherald created a powerful portrait of former First Lady Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama. The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery commissioned the oil painting which became the official Obama portrait for their presidential collection. Sherald’s distinctive artistic approach breaks conventional portrait rules through her depiction of Obama, who sits before a light blue backdrop in a Milly-designed geometric dress. The painting’s effect is enhanced through Obama’s distinctive grayscale skin tones. The portrait’s debut attracted unprecedented crowds which established it as the museum’s most popular exhibition piece.

Simone Leigh: Brick House (2019)

The bronze sculpture “Brick House” by Chicago-born artist Simone Leigh debuted in 2019, as the first public art installation for the High Line Plinth program in New York City. The sculpture reaches about 16 feet above 10th Avenue Manhattan while merging a Black woman’s bust with architectural elements that reference African and African American building heritage. This artwork represents a continuing investigation by Leigh into Black womanhood alongside labor and public art representation of Black women.

Phyllis Stephens: The Movement of Material (2023)

In 2023, Atlanta-based quilt artist Phyllis Stephens showcased “The Movement of Material” textile series, which features large-scale quilted artworks that honor dance rhythms and storytelling abilities. Stephens displayed her hand-painted fabric-quilted artworks at Almine Rech Gallery in a solo exhibition which showed Black figures dancing through joyful, intimate, everyday moments. The ten-piece series unites African American quilting heritage with dance movement to study how rhythm and memory and community influence Black cultural identity. Stephens found her inspiration in the shared characteristics of quilting and dance because both disciplines need rhythm, structure, and emotional expression to create visual motion through color and fabric in each composition. The exhibition solidified Stephens’ status as a fifth-generation quilt maker who creates vibrant textile narratives that unite fine art with Black storytelling traditions.

LaToya Ruby Frazier: Flint Is Family (2016)

In 2016, documentary photographer LaToya Ruby Frazier started the photographic project “Flint Is Family” while she covered the water crisis in Flint. Frazier received a commission from Elle magazine to document the crisis, yet she spent several months living among the community members while she focused her lens on poet and activist Shea Cobb and her family. Frazier portrays the human side of the environmental disaster that impacted Flint residents.The photographic collection depicts family in everyday routines alongside activist activities. The images demonstrate the impact of water contamination on ordinary life in the predominantly Black urban area. The initial photo essay developed into a multi-year project called “Flint Is Family in Three Acts.”

Mickalene Thomas: Resist (2016)

The 2016 mixed-media painting “Resist” by Mickalene Thomas depicts a Black woman who reclines amid colorful patterned fabrics and rhinestone decorations. These elements are hallmarks of Thomas’ artistic style. This artwork demonstrates Thomas’ continuous effort to redefine traditional art history while promoting Black feminine representation in modern visual arts.

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Deborah Roberts: Let Them Be Children (2018)

The 2018, “Let Them Be Children” was created by Austin-based mixed-media artist Deborah Roberts. The collage shows groups of Black children through its combination of photographic fragments and painted elements. The artwork joined institutional collections after its creation and established Roberts as a leading contemporary artist who examines race identity and childhood in America.

Jordan Casteel: The Baayfalls (2017)

In 2017, painter Jordan Casteel created “The Baayfalls,” a large-scale portrait which shows two Senegalese street vendors working in Harlem, New York. The painting became a mural installation which was displayed along NYC’s High Line during 2019-2020. Casteel wanted to bring attention to the ordinary people who form the backbone of Harlem’s community with her artwork. Through bold color and intimate composition, she presents her subjects with dignity and individuality. Through her work, Casteel has helped to broaden contemporary portraiture by capturing Black urban life in America.

Bisa Butler: I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings (2019)

In 2019, textile artist Bisa Butler made a quilted portrait called “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.” Butler used layered African wax fabrics and patterned textiles to create the portrait, which was inspired by Maya Angelou’s autobiography of the same name. Through this work, Butler demonstrates her commitment to advancing quilting as a contemporary fine art form while honoring its Black American cultural heritage. The Art Institute of Chicago and the Smithsonian American Art Museum have displayed Butler’s quilts to recognize their artistic significance.

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