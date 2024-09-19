Black Women’s Health Imperative Releases 2024 Health Policy Voters Guide

The Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) released “Black Women Vote: 2024 Health Policy Voters Guide,” a resource to help Black women comprehend policies and issues that impede on their health, according to a press release.

As the nation’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the well-being of Black women and girls, BWHI has addressed budding concerns with policy research, innovative programs, and advocacy that push for health and wellness. The 2024 Health Policy Voters Guide hosts “Five Pillars” to advance Black women’s health — access to quality and affordable healthcare, health of families and children first, equitable governance and relationships, employment, education justice and equity, and technology access and artificial intelligence.

The voters’ guide also gives users a robust overview of specific seats and roles up for election in the presidential, congressional, and governor races. The organization included a detailed checklist for users to evaluate candidates in their region to see where each ranks against each pillar and a list of ballot measures organized by state. Since the last presidential election in 2020, over 400 bills have been introduced in just about every state to restrict voting access and target communities of color.

As a result, the rights to protective healthcare, voting, and more are at risk, with limitations being placed on abortion access, in vitro fertilization (IVF) services, and maternal care. These limiting efforts have disproportionately harmed Black women and have increased the worsening of existing health disparities. “For many Black women, 2024 has been a year of profound challenges and impacts on our health and livelihoods. The challenges we face as a community—especially the recent attacks on reproductive freedoms—underscore the need for transformative leadership,” Linda Goler Blount, BWHI’s president, said.

“Let me be clear: Black women and the power of our vote have always been at the forefront of keeping the US democracy intact. This year, we must vote like our lives depend on it. Because they do.”

Established in 1983, the organization has been a vital leader in creating safe spaces to discuss topics concerning Black women of all generations. In July 2024, according to Black News, they worked with actress Sheryl Lee Ralph and author Tabitha Brown to produce a documentary called Me Period, highlighting the intergenerational conversations surrounding puberty, menstruation, and health discovery.

Blount described the film as seeing her dedication to health equity advocacy come to life, and as the executive producer, she is excited to promote the importance of understanding the different and unique health experiences of Black women.

