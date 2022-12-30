Black World War II Survivor From St. Louis Makes History, Turns 108 Years Old

Meet Willie “Bill” Dawson, a World War II veteran from St. Louis, Missouri, who is now 108 years old. He says that his secret to a long life is mainly staying active all the time.

When he was young, Dawson fought in World War II as a Buffalo Soldier, a member of the 92nd Infantry Division. He fulfilled overseas duty in Italy for 17 months.

In his personal life, he says that he has also been active at church for over 90 years where he has ushered and held multiple official roles. For more than 2 decades, he was also a member and president of the Male Chorus, which was later named after him.

When he was 85 years old, he was still delivering Meals on Wheels. At the age of 103, he was chosen to throw out the first pitch at a St. Louis Cardinals Major League baseball game.

Until now, he maintains his house which is famous in the neighborhood for having the largest and prettiest flower garden in the summer and elaborate decorations in the holidays.

Aside from that, Dawson also emphasized the importance of his family for his longevity. He was happily married to his wife Doris for 61 years until she died. They have 3 children, two grandchildren, and one great-grandson.

This story first appeared on Blacknews.com.