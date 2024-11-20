News by Kandiss Edwards BlackLit Bookstore Closes Due To Harassment And Managerial Neglect BlackLit in Farmers Branch, Texas, is closing its store leaving residents without a Black-owned bookstore.







BlackLit, the first Black-owned bookstore in Farmers Branch, Texas, is closing its doors after two years, the Texas Standard reports.

Founder and CEO Nia-Tayler Clark cited harassment from locals and the police’s refusal to address her concerns as one reason for the closure. Clark said a local man’s presence at women-only events became a recurring issue. The unidentified man made inappropriate advances toward patrons.

“We just thought it was an uncomfortable coincidence,” Clark said. “But then it got to the point where we could clearly see this is not a coincidence.”

The BlackLit owner contacted the Farmers Branch Police Department but was told there was insufficient evidence to warrant arrest. The department was called multiple times to make complaints against the unwanted intruder.

Clark also experienced harsh building conditions as a tenant. When she complained about inconsistent air conditioning and a lack of running water, her landlord was not immediately responsive to her grievances.

“It seemed like [management] was annoyed, to be honest, like that she has to deal with this,” Clark said.

These instances and financial instability led to the establishment’s closure. Clark raised $40,000 from her supporters to help sustain BlackLit in its early days but no longer sees that as an option.

BlackLit began as a subscription service in 2019. The service included books and paraphernalia from Black-owned businesses. It quickly became popular and earned a spot on Oprah’s favorite subscription box list in 2020.

While BlackLit bookstore’s closure is a loss for the Black residents of Farmers Branch, other local Black-owned bookstores are experiencing newfound interest.

BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on the boom in sales for Nubian Books in Morrow, Georgia due to Barnes & Noble’s closures in the Clayton County area. Nubian Books has been in operation for 25 years. Owner Marcus Williams opened the Morrow location in 2013.

