Author Marjy Marj Releases 5 New Books Celebrating Childhood And Imaginative Play

Ghanaian-American author Marjy Marj, best known for her dedication to promoting literacy and cultural representation, has unveiled her latest children’s books—the Yisari series.

This captivating collection of books, already topping new release charts, is tailored specifically for 6- to 9-year-olds. The Yisari books celebrate childhood, friendship, and the joy of discovery through engaging stories that inspire young readers to embrace adventure, learning, and imaginative play.

The series starts with Yisari: A Very Fun Day, where readers join Yisari on a day filled with games, soccer, and scientific discoveries, captures the sheer joy and imagination of childhood.

Next, Brave Yisari: The Cave Adventure, which takes young adventurers on Yisari’s thrilling first field trip to Harrisville Cave, will spark a love for exploration and discovery.

Yisari the Athlete: Race Day Adventure is perfect for aspiring athletes. Yisari dreams big at the stadium and the book showcases the joy of sportsmanship alongside his dad and friends. Family and teamwork shine in Yisari the Chef: Game Night Adventure, a heartwarming story about family fun that will resonate with readers of all ages.

Finally, Yisari the Warrior: The Costume Quest, allows young imaginations to soar as Yisari and his sister prepare for their school’s Halloween parade and embrace creativity and the excitement of make-believe.

In addition to the Yisari series, Marjy Marj, whose full name is Marjorie Boafo Appiah, has written several engaging books, including The Shimmigrant, Conversations About Race, Be HER Champion, Same Elephants, The Spelling King, The Jollof Project, and Sasha Goes to America.

With 14 books to her name, Marjy has been a relentless advocate for literacy and representation, collaborating with communities and educational bodies in the United States, United Kingdom, and Ghana to ensure children have access to diverse literature.

Parents, educators, and readers are highly encouraged to explore Marjy Marj’s works to enrich their reading experiences. Her books not only entertain but also educate and empower readers to explore, dream, and grow.

For more information about Marjy Marj and her literary initiatives, visit MarjyMarj.com.

This story was first reported on Blacknews.com

