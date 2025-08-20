Money by Jeffrey McKinney Report: Blacks Could Face Elevated Risks If Trump’s Anti-Equity Agenda Persists Analysis shows how Trump's anti-equity actions could hurt Black in 10 major cities nationwide.







Economic circumstances for Black Americans could worsen if President Trump’s position on anti-equity, negating diversity and inclusion efforts, lingers.

A fresh Economic Policy Institute (EPI) analysis examines some elevated risks for the race with the largest Black populations in 10 metro areas across America. It comes as Trump’s regime partially retreated from his latest anti-equity action to federally oust the Metropolitan Police Department in the nation’s capital.

The EPI report declares that New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia, Miami, Los Angeles, Detroit, and Washington, D.C., account for nearly 39% of the Black labor force. The think tank says its analysis finds “evidence of relative economic prosperity and hardship” in the areas.

The analysis explores federal grant dollars awarded to the areas in 2023. It indicates there are “huge stakes associated with federal budget and job cuts, anti-equity backlash, and growing concerns of a self-inflicted recession.”

At the same time, Trump has made an intense effort to eliminate DEI initiatives nationwide.

Black unemployment rates, median household income, and the size of the federal workforce were among the issues the report studied. The EPI and others have submitted that since taking office, Trump has waged an anti-equity plan. Observers have perceived it as repealing federal policies that helped initiate equal employment and labor standards for Black employees.

The EPI contends that enacting laws was vital in “expanding rights and providing opportunities” for decades, including during the Great Migration and Civil Rights Movement.

The EPI report exclaims that a large number of federal firings and budget cuts will have a detrimental impact on Blacks across income categories. It affirms that they have historically held equitable federal jobs in cities like Atlanta, New York, and D.C., anchored by policies like anti-discrimination.

However, many jobs have already been reportedly cut. The July jobs report revealed a disturbing surge as unemployment for Blacks reached its highest mark in almost four years. And now, there are worries of more unfavorable outcomes for Blacks due to a prolonged anti-equity stance. That can be damaging, as job downsizing often disproportionately impacts Black workers.

Additionally, EPI reveals that federal grants provide the necessary support to under-resourced inner-city communities. Yet it stated many of those federal investments in low-income and working-class areas were cut in the reconciliation bill. That anti-equality measure was recently signed into law by Trump.

Valerie Wilson, director of EPI’s Program on Race, Ethnicity, and the Economy, offered this take publicly among her comments, “Trump’s anti-equity, anti-worker agenda has decimated the federal workforce, made steep cuts to programs like Medicaid that benefit low-income families, and weaponized civil rights enforcement to discourage diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

She added, “If the Trump administration and Congress continue along the current path, there is a very real risk of a recession in the coming months—and a lot is at stake for Black Americans who typically suffer higher rates of unemployment and take longer to recover lost jobs and income from a downturn.”

Learn more about the EPI’s stand and recommendations on the matter here. The Trump administration has not publicly commented on the EPI’s research report.

