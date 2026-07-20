Blair Underwood Shares His Definition Of Excellence

BLACK ENTERPRISE has featured Blair Underwood many times over in his extraordinary film, television, and theatre career. As an actor, director, and producer, he’s made a career challenging what it means to be Black in America. In 2007, he portrayed Jesus Christ in an 89-hour, fully dramatized audio Bible book, The Bible Experience.

In 2010, Our World with Black Enterprise featured Underwood portraying United States President Elias Martinez in the NBC drama series The Event. And again in 2012, when he played the lead role of Stanley in the Broadway revival of A Streetcar Named Desire with Nicole Ari Parker. In 2025, Blair Underwood shared his inspiration to an audience of Black men attending the XCEL Summit for Men and on why being excellent is the best weapon against racism. And as we continue our approach to the 10th anniversary of the XCEL Summit for Men, he wants every Black man to know we all can be great! Check out this short excerpt from his panel discussion, and experience why you can be great, too.

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