No Surprise Here: Controversial NYC Bishop Lamor Whitehead Accused of Falsifying Bank Documents

Lamor Whitehead’s 15 minutes of fame is starting to fade as new charges are being presented against him.

The New York-based bishop, who made headlines after being robbed on livestream, is facing fraud charges. The NY Daily News reported that Whitehead told a bank his business had $2 million in its coffers, when it had less than $10

Documents from the Manhattan Federal Court claim the bank account, allegedly belonging to Anointing Management Services LLC, doesn’t exist.

This is not the first time Whitehead has been in trouble with authorities.

Last December, the 44-year-old was arrested while driving a Rolls Royce, and charged with embezzlement. He allegedly applied for a business loan worth more than $100,000, embezzling one of his congregation members’ retirement fund in 2018. The loan was denied, but that didn’t stop him from attempting again in 2019, applying for a loan worth $1.3 million using faked documents as part of an application for a six-bedroom, seven-bath home.

He was also charged with allegedly scamming another parishioner out of $90,000, and spending it on luxury goods. He even promised to use his “influence” in an extortion scam to get “favorable actions” from the city in real estate deals.

Whitehead is known for leading the congregation of Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Brooklyn. His sermons surround “prosperity gospel” and ask his followers to “sow,” or donate money, to the church. His lawyer said they are prepared to fight all the allegations against him. “We are going to be fighting those allegations,” his attorney, Dawn Florio, told The New York Post. “Lamor Whitehead will be pleading not guilty when he is arraigned on the … indictment and denies those charges.”

He is currently free on a $500,000 bond.