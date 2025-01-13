Travel and Leisure by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman BLK Holding Freedom Weekend Contest For Black DC Residents To Avoid Trump Inauguration On MLK Day The contest hopes to provide an escape for Black people worried about the potential chaos of another Donald Trump inauguration.







BLK has launched its #BLKFreedomWeekend so that Black D.C. residents can avoid Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

According to BLK, the popular dating app for Black people, 80% of its D.C.-based users feel anxious, concerned, or angry about the upcoming inauguration and the potential chaos that could ensue.

To soothe this worry, BLK is hosting its Freedom Weekend contest to provide flight credits to any destination of its winners’ choosing.

“With #BLKFreedomWeekend, we’re offering Black DC residents the chance to step away from the chaos and reclaim this important holiday in a way that feels meaningful to them,” Jonathan Kirkland, head of brand and marketing at BLK, said in a press release sent to BLACK ENTERPRISE. “Dr. King’s vision of freedom includes the right to prioritize our own peace and joy. This campaign is our way of honoring that legacy.”

The social app will select 10 winners from the metro D.C. area, and fly them out to a new city to celebrate MLK Day elsewhere. BLK’s study also revealed that 59% of users rank possible violence or unrest as their top safety concern, with 41% preferring to leave the area during that time.

“Our survey shows the emotional toll this weekend takes on our community,” added Kirkland. “By giving Black residents of DC the chance to leave the city, we hope to create a moment of liberation—an opportunity to truly celebrate freedom and honor Dr. King’s vision in ways that feel restorative.”

D.C. area residents with a BLK profile can enter the contest now at no cost until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 13.

