News by Kandiss Edwards ‘Hollywood Unlocked’s’ Jason Lee Wins Bid For California City Council Jason Lee, the CEO of Hollywood Unlocked, won his election for city council.







On Nov. 5, Jason Lee, celebrity blogger and reality television star, was elected to the Stockton, California City Council. Lee ran for the District 6 seat against opponent Vice Mayor Kimberly Warmsly.

Lee posted a celebratory message on Instagram thanking voters and reinforcing his commitment to bettering the Stockton community.

“Deeply honored to have earned the support and trust of my neighbors, the voters of my hometown, and you.”

“Now I begin the work of creating safer and stronger communities, improving our quality of life and charting our next chapter,” he stated.

The founder of Hollywood Unlocked, a social media platform dedicated to the latest celebrity gossip, spent the early years of his life in Stockton, according to The Stockton Record. He moved out of the city in his formative years and has since traveled the world. Still, Lee believes the city’s management is not doing a satisfactory job of taking care of the community.

“Growing up in south Stockton, I just knew that my friends were there (and) my grandma was there. We had good times, and then we had funerals,” Lee said. “Unfortunately, until I left South Stockton and saw the world, I didn’t really understand how South Stockton has been disrespected for decades … not saying that there hasn’t been some work, but there hasn’t been enough.”

Lee says running for office reminds him of his life before entertainment.

“Running for office took me back to my days of working for the Union, which I did for 11 years at SEIU. This is real purposeful work,” Lee states. “But being able to help people in my community where I grew up, where my family still lives, where I’ve moved back to, is where the heart is. It’s my passion.”

The newly-elected city councilman has shown he will not back down from pressure and is prepared to stand on business behind his beliefs. Recently, Lee went viral for clashing with music mogul Jay-Z.

After the indictment of music executive Sean “P Diddy” Combs, Lee spoke of the power of Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s alleged misdeeds.

The podcast host claims Jay-Z’s associates constantly contact him, and he will not be cowed by threats.

“JAY-Z, I know you’re watching because you got people calling me Stop having people call me. You can call me yourself, you know how to get my number. You got people calling me. Call me yourself because this right here is gonna go viral,” Lee stated.

“I will tell you, to the audience, if I do come up missing, all the calls I’ve been getting have been about him,” he continued.

Jason Lee sends a message to Jay Z after he reveals that Jay & Beyonce's people are reaching out to him after Diddy's arrest and their allegations



"Jay-Z I know you're watching because you got people calling me… you can call me yourself… to the audience if I do come up… pic.twitter.com/W6fYVaKys9 — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) October 14, 2024

Congratulations to Lee on his new political journey.

