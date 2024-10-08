News by Sharelle Burt Jason Lee Continues His Journey Into Politics By Hosting A Community Event With Floyd Mayweather Jason and Floyd announced a plan to launch an investment group with the goal of revitalizing an indoor arena in the Stockton, California, area.







Media personality and Stockton, California, City Council District 6 candidate Jason Lee stressed that his campaign is all about community advocacy after hosting a community event featuring city leader and lightweight boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, according to a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

The standing room only event was hosted on Oct. 5 at the legendary Bob Hope Theater. In support of Lee’s political efforts, he was joined by fellow hopefuls, including the city’s mayoral candidate Christina Fugazi and City Council District 4 candidate Mario Enriquez. Enriquez touched on his experiences of being born and raised in Stockton, highlighting his inspiration to go into the government sector, focusing on policies that will give back to his community.

Lee sat with writer and podcast host Blue Telusma for a fireside chat where he announced a plan to launch an investment group with the goal of revitalizing Adventist Health Arena, an indoor arena in the Stockton area, known as the home venue for the NBA G League team, the Stockton Kings.

The unnamed investment group is in partnership with Mayweather. The boxing champion seemingly has a keen eye for investment property, as he claims his goal outside of the ring is to create generational wealth. According to AOL.com, Mayweather said his inspiration to invest came from seeing other athletes going broke. “I don’t want to end up like that,” he said.

“Actually, what I own right now is nine skyscrapers. And I’m building my tenth skyscraper right now.”

In addition to the arena, he and Lee will be building a skating rink for community members to enjoy.

He isn’t stopping there. The Hollywood Unlocked founder also revealed he is working with comedian Tiffany Haddish to open doors to a local grocery store located in South Stockton. Moves like that were highlighted by Fugazi. When she made remarks at the event, the politician spoke about her vision for the future Stockton, which includes an improvement on the community and listening to what the residents want and need.

With an emphasis on keeping the community localized, Fugazi said if she is elected as mayor, her goal is to create a home-based police force. She also wants to host town hall meetings to get residents to voice their concerns collectively.

While listening to the legendary DJ Spinderella of hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa, Lee spoke candidly about his upbringing in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and how the values instilled in him, along with discipline, led him to building his own brand.

RELATED CONTENT: Local Politics Unlocked! Jason Lee Runs for Stockton City Council