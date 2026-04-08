News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Uncovered Blood Tests Reveal Hundreds Of Georgia Drivers Wrongfully Charged With DUIs Inaccurate field sobriety tests resulted in several drivers getting slapped with a DUI.







The release of blood tests has confirmed hundreds of Georgia drivers were wrongfully charged with DUIs.

WSB-TV investigators uncovered the major driving offenses. The local news outlet found that hundreds of drivers in the state of Georgia were actually sober when they received heat for driving under the influence.

Investigators looked at GBI blood tests to make the discovery. The open records request unveiled that over 700 drivers tested in 2025 had no illegal or prescription drugs in their system. The GBI field sobriety tests only check for drugs if drivers are under the legal limit for alcohol.

However, the discovery has suggested that these tests may be faulty. Now, Georgians who were wrongfully charged are speaking out about the injustice.

“It’s a shame to be arresting innocent people like that who did nothing wrong,” shared Lenny Daniel, a 65-year-old Georgian who received one of the wrongful DUIs.

A Metro Atlanta police officer charged the senior citizen with a DUI despite blowing a .000 on a breathalyzer. The officer claimed that a field sobriety test found drugs in his system, although Daniel denied taking any drugs. The arrest forced the older man to spend the night in custody. However, a blood test later proved the accusation to be false.

However, others have been subjected to this alleged predatory police tactic, with victims asking for accountability from local and statewide police. Furthermore, false positive rates accounted for over 10% of the searched tests, as some are calling for new ways to prove drug impairment.

“We are using supposedly scientific evidence that has very high false positive rates,” shared former police officer and DUI expert witness Joshua Ott.

Furthermore, studies have already confirmed the faultiness of these widely used field sobriety tests. The tests’ unreliability could lead to more unnecessary arrests, threatening Georgians’ lives and agency.

The GBI, on the other hand, says these blood test findings should be considered an “estimate.” Despite this heightened awareness, lawmakers have also not called for newer, more accurate tests.

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