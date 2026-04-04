Legal by Kandiss Edwards Marcus Jordan Bodycam Video Shows Him Citing ‘NBA Nepo Baby’ Status During February 2025 DUI Arrest By successfully navigating several court-ordered tasks, Jordan has transitioned into a six-month period of administrative probation.







Video of Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, attempting to use his father’s iconic status to influence law enforcement during his February 2025 DUI arrest has surfaced online.

Bodycam footage and arrest records indicate that the founder of the Trophy Room repeatedly identified himself as “Michael Jordan’s son.” Marcus was given a field sobriety test and refused a breathalyzer. Additionally, a substance found on his person was tested and identified as Ketamine.



Despite the initial controversy surrounding his interaction with officers, the legal proceedings concluded in April 2026. Marcus Jordan officially fulfilled the final requirements of a negotiated plea agreement by writing a formal 250-word apology letter submitted to the court.

The letter, which was a mandatory condition for the dismissal of the more severe DUI charges, saw Jordan expressing “sincere remorse” for his actions, All Hip Hop reported. The court accepted the written apology as a “good faith” gesture, signaling that the defendant had moved away from his earlier reliance on his family name and toward accepting individual responsibility for his conduct. This resolution allowed him to avoid jail time and a permanent criminal conviction, provided he adhered to a strict set of future conditions.

TMZ obtained footage of Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan’s son, being arrested this morning. He attempted to avoid the arrest by mentioning his father’s name, but it didn’t work.

pic.twitter.com/2gFE8tzpIa — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 5, 2025

The closure of the case marks the end of a year-long legal saga that required Jordan to take multiple steps to accountability. By successfully navigating these court-ordered tasks, he has transitioned into a six-month period of administrative probation. The specific requirements satisfied to resolve the matter included:

Beyond the formal apology, Jordan completed 50 hours of community service and a comprehensive DUI education program, TMZ reported. He was also required to pay all associated court costs and fines, totaling several thousand dollars. Additionally, as part of his commitment to rehabilitation, Jordan had previously shared that he achieved a six-month sobriety milestone in late 2025, a move that likely factored into the court’s willingness to grant a favorable plea deal.

Marcus Jordan is not the only sports-related figure to have legal troubles surrounding DUIs. On March 27, Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash on Jupiter Island. As covered by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Woods was also in possession of a controlled substance and refused to submit to a urinalysis though he was given a breathalyzer test and blew a 0.00.

Woods has now been granted judicial permission to seek intensive inpatient treatment abroad. The 15-time major champion argued the need to seek treatment overseas was due to intensive media attention.



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