Earl G. Graves School Of Business Only HBCU To Rank On Bloomberg’s Best B-School List

The Earl G. Graves School of Business and Management, also known as the Graves School at Morgan State University, was ranked 60th in the country on Bloomberg Businessweek’s 2024-2025 Best B-Schools list.

The ranking makes it the school’s first appearance — and the only HBCU — on the prestigious list. Named after esteemed alumnus and founder of BLACK ENTERPRISE Magazine, Earl G. Graves, Sr., the school is profoundly recognized for its academic excellence and historical context, named as the first AACSB-accredited business school at a public institution in the state of Maryland. Being named on the list adds to the school continuously being named as one of the top five business schools in Maryland, positioning it in the top 15% of the country’s business schools nationwide.

Morgan’s President, David K. Wilson, says the recognition only heightens the school’s “legacy of delivering exceptional academic settings.”

“Earning recognition from a trusted organization like Bloomberg Businessweek amplifies Morgan’s legacy of delivering exceptional academic settings designed to maximize the vast potential of our students while preparing them for professional success,” Wilson said.

“This recognition not only highlights our leadership in business education but also underscores the transformative impact of our graduates on the global business community. It affirms what we’ve always known—that Morgan’s academic programs are of the highest caliber, celebrated nationally and internationally.”

Morgan’s growth is hard not to recognize. In 2024, enrollment reached record levels, with research funding and patents coming in at all-time highs. According to The Baltimore Sun, student advancement in graduate programs has excelled, on top of Maryland, reaching over $1.5 billion. “Morgan is a leading force in cultivating a diverse pipeline of innovators and professionals, especially in STEM fields where nearly 17% of its alumni work — significantly surpassing Maryland’s statewide average of 11%,” Wilson proudly wrote in an op-ed.

“This robust output underscores Morgan’s vital role in addressing critical workforce needs, contributing to industries that drive innovation, strengthen the economy, and elevate communities across the state and the nation.”

Under the leadership of Royce D. Burnett, who was appointed dean of Graves School in early 2024, the business school is Morgan’s largest academic unit, accounting for 21% of the HBCU’s total student enrollment. Burnett labeled Bloomberg’s ranking a “significant milestone” and credited the faculty for diligently working to continue producing a leading number of Black graduates in business disciplines, including hospitality management, entrepreneurship, project management, marketing, and business administration.



“Being ranked among the nation’s top business schools by Bloomberg Businessweek is a significant milestone for our program, a real testament to our truly amazing faculty, and it certainly affirms the growing national recognition of our dynamic B-School and MBA Program,” the dean said.

The accolades reflect the growing interest in Graves’ influence on academic programs and its crucial role in shaping the next generation of Black business professionals and entrepreneurs. Morgan is proving itself to be indispensable within both Maryland and the country’s workforce development.

