News by Kandiss Edwards Man Arrested In Attempted Murder Of Ex-Girlfriend At Subway Station Convicted rapist apprehended after alleged intimate partner violence.







A New York City man was arrested on Dec. 29 on charges of attempted murder after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend in front of her two teenage daughters at a subway station, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said.

Michael Blount, 29, is accused of slashing the woman’s neck with a razor blade on Nov. 5 at the 125th Street station for the A train. When he couldn’t sever her neck, he allegedly stabbed her in the face and pushed her onto the subway tracks.

One of the victim’s daughters intervened, pulling her mother to safety.

Michael Blount, 29, attacked the 37-year-old woman on Nov. 5 at the 125th Street station pic.twitter.com/6t5h1F46fQ — MAGA Elvis 🇺🇸 (@BenStanton77) January 2, 2025 Blount attempted to speak with the victim before the attack as she and her children shopped at a nearby deli, but she did not respond and left the store. He then followed the family to a nearby train station, apparently to assess their location. Surveillance footage shows him returning to the deli to purchase the razor blade used in the attack.

“As alleged, Michael Blount brutally slashed his ex-girlfriend before pushing her onto the train tracks in front of her teenage daughters,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. “Despite what must have been a terrifying attack, one of her daughters was able to pull her mother from the tracks, likely saving her life.”

Blount also allegedly stalked and harassed the 37-year-old victim and her children with phone calls and text messages.

He is charged with attempted murder in the second degree. Assistant District Attorney Charlotte Armour of the Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Bureau is handling the prosecution.

Blount has a history of violence, including a 2013 conviction for raping a 12-year-old girl; he would have been 19 years old at the time of the rape. The rapist and alleged murderer was out on parole at the time of the alleged attack.

