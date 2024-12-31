A teenager was arrested in connection to a woman being fatally shot inside a Walmart in Lumberton, North Carolina.

According to WBTV 3, 18-year-old Brian Campbell was arrested in the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Brandy Nicole Olson on Dec. 20. Campbell did not know Olson, who was shot while waiting in line at Woodforest Bank, located inside the store.

Campbell turned himself in on Dec. 23. Police are looking for another suspect involved in the killing, 17-year-old Ezekiel Burden.

Police have charged Burden with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, and going armed to the terror of the people. Campbell was charged with accessory after the fact.

“You will be found,” said one of Olson’s friends, Cyndee Oxendine. “Justice will be served for Brandy. You cannot hide. You won’t. The conscience will get you.”

WMBF reported that Campbell was being held on a $1 million bond at the Robeson County Detention Center.

According to Lumberton Police Department’s post on Facebook, emergency personnel and police officers arrived at the Walmart, where they discovered people trying to save Olson.

She was taken to UNC Health Southeastern, where she died.

“I see everybody’s running out of Walmart, so I run into Walmart looking for her, but I saw someone was on the ground. I didn’t know it was her,” Olson’s boyfriend, Orlando Farrington, told ABC11. “So I ran back outside looking for her till I started seeing them bring her to the ambulance. That’s when I knew that that was her.”

Investigators say Campbell and Burden saw two people they knew standing at the Woodforest Bank inside the Walmart. They were allegedly targeting those individuals but instead hit Olson.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Burden is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.

