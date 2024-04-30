Blue Ivy Carter Makes Voice Acting Debut For Lion King Prequel

Hear her roar! Blue Ivy Carter will join her mom, Beyoncé, to make her voice-acting debut in Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King prequel.

The eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z was announced as part of the cast during the trailer’s release, which was shared on the internet on April 29. The 12-year-old can add the gig to her already extensive resume, which also features a guest appearance in multiple shows of her mom’s Renaissance World Tour.

Blue Ivy will portray Kiara, the daughter of Nala and Simba, as the prequel details Mufasa’s rise to the throne. The Barry Jenkins-directed film will maintain the same live-action lions, giraffes, and other animals as the 2019 adaptation. Many of its cast will return, including Donald Glover and Beyoncé as the current King and Queen of the Pride. They join newcomers Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. playing a young Mufasa and Scar, respectively. Seth Rogen (Pumba) and Billy Eichner (Timon) will continue their roles as the iconic warthog and meerkat duo.

Although the movie’s first trailer did not give a sneak peek into Blue Ivy’s acting voice, fans of the young star and her famous parents highly anticipate watching her debut. Blue Ivy has already shown fans her knack for the spotlight before. In fact, Beyoncé’s Renaissance film shed new light on how the young girl got to perform at some of the world’s biggest venues.

The concert film revealed how Blue Ivy had to learn the new dances ahead of her debut on stage. At first, Beyonce was hesitant to let her daughter face potential scrutiny by the public.

“Blue told me she was ready to perform, and I told her ‘no,’” shared Beyonce in the film, as reported by The Washington Post in December 2023. “I did not think it was an appropriate place for an 11-year-old, on the stadium stage. All the things I had to go through and the obstacles I had to overcome prepared me — and she hasn’t had that struggle.”

Fortunately, Blue Ivy worked hard and brushed off the criticism as she sought to perfect her moves.

“It was magical,” said the proud mom. “Her confidence just grew and grew. It was a beautiful thing for her.”

Now, Blue Ivy will get to show her skills on screen, this time using her voice. Mufasa: The Lion King releases in theaters on Dec. 20.

