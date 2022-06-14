 Daddy's Girl But Watch the Curls! Blue Ivy Carter Warns Dad Jay-Z From Messing Up Her Curly Do

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 13: Rapper Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy Carter look on during the second quarter of Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on June 13, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

For 10-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, not even her billionaire hip-hop mogul of a father is exempt from potentially messing up a cute curly do.

Newsweek reported that rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z and his daughter attended an NBA Finals game between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics at San Francisco’s Chase Center. Blue Ivy, adorably resembling her mother, singer Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, sat courtside with her dad wearing a black leather motorcycle jacket before being caught on camera during a loving father-daughter moment.

As the 24-time Grammy Award-winner was announced on the sports venue’s jumbotron, Jay-Z reacted with all smiles while chucking up a peace sign and embracing his daughter with a hug and kiss on the cheek. Blue Ivy smiled at the warm gesture but attempted to intercept her father’s hug from crushing her curls. She grabbed his arm, cautioning “Dad, my hair.”

Social media erupted with comments after a video capturing the Carters’ moment became a viral hit.

HuffPost’s senior front page editor Philip Lewis posted on Twitter, sharing the caption: “To us: Jay Z, the all time rap legend. To Blue Ivy: embarrassing dad.”

Many other commenters raved about Blue Ivy’s beauty and uncanny resemblance to both of her parents.

At only nine years old, Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s eldest child won the prestigious award for Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl.” She received praise for her writing contributions on the song.

The young budding superstar is the oldest sister to the 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi.


