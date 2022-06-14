Daddy’s Girl But Watch the Curls! Blue Ivy Carter Warns Dad Jay-Z From Messing Up Her Curly ‘Do

For 10-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, not even her billionaire hip-hop mogul of a father is exempt from potentially messing up a cute curly do.

Newsweek reported that rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z and his daughter attended an NBA Finals game between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics at San Francisco’s Chase Center. Blue Ivy, adorably resembling her mother, singer Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, sat courtside with her dad wearing a black leather motorcycle jacket before being caught on camera during a loving father-daughter moment.

As the 24-time Grammy Award-winner was announced on the sports venue’s jumbotron, Jay-Z reacted with all smiles while chucking up a peace sign and embracing his daughter with a hug and kiss on the cheek. Blue Ivy smiled at the warm gesture but attempted to intercept her father’s hug from crushing her curls. She grabbed his arm, cautioning “Dad, my hair.”

Social media erupted with comments after a video capturing the Carters’ moment became a viral hit.

HuffPost’s senior front page editor Philip Lewis posted on Twitter, sharing the caption: “To us: Jay Z, the all time rap legend. To Blue Ivy: embarrassing dad.”

To us: Jay Z, the all time rap legend

To Blue Ivy: embarrassing dad pic.twitter.com/yOsIpBUVyz — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 14, 2022

She’s not embarrassed. She said exactly what my daughter would say to her dad. “Dad! My haiiiirrrr!” — Kanova (@kanova) June 14, 2022

Her parents are the most famous people in the world but she gotta keep them humble pic.twitter.com/8v21x87THh — Patti Mayonnaise (@Jillybeans_11) June 14, 2022

Many other commenters raved about Blue Ivy’s beauty and uncanny resemblance to both of her parents.

Blue’s Appearance: 50-50 Jay & Bey Blue’s Body Language: 100% Bey — Your Doctor’s Favorite PA-C (@SMtweets36) June 14, 2022

Lil mama said don’t smoosh her hair!!! Such a gorgeous girl😍😍 — yvonne barksdale (@TityMeat) June 14, 2022

Idk man, she looking all like her mama next to the goat — ✶✶Niko Skywalker ✶✶ (@TheKidNiko) June 14, 2022

She looks exactly like her as a child — sigh (@sigh_sigh3) June 14, 2022

At only nine years old, Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s eldest child won the prestigious award for Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl.” She received praise for her writing contributions on the song.

The young budding superstar is the oldest sister to the 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi.