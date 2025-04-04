Blueface Loses Defamation Case, Ordered To Pay $123K To Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend

Incarcerated recording artist Blueface was recently hit with a default judgment in a lawsuit filed by Jackilyn Martinez, girlfriend to Soulja Boy, for making false claims via social media that he was the father of her and Soulja Boy’s child.

According to In Touch, Martinez sued Blueface after he released a series of social media posts while engaging in an online feud with Soulja Boy. In the midst of his war of words with Soulja Boy, he claimed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he slept with Martinez the day before her baby shower, suggesting that he, not Soulja Boy, was the father of her child.

Blueface wrote, “I hit Soulja [baby momma] day before her baby shower and he payed [sic] for it.”

“Till Soulja get a DNA test that’s my child lil bro I’m the daddy now.”

Martinez sued for $10 million in damages, but the judge only awarded her $123,243.10. $100,000 in non-economic damages, $18,000 in special damages, $3,070 in attorney fees, and another $2,173 in costs. No punitive damages were awarded.

Martinez did admit to having sexual relations with Blueface in 2018 but stated they hadn’t slept with each other since. She said, “I had protected sexual intercourse only one time with [Blueface] years ago, in 2018.”

“Since 2018, I have not had any interaction with [Blueface].”

She also confirmed that Soulja Boy is their child’s father in a court declaration.

Martinez instructed her attorneys to send him a cease and desist order in December 2023, but he ignored it and kept the posts online.

The lawsuit asserted that she suffered and continues to suffer emotional distress due to his online activity. She also stated she suffered depression, anxiety, panic attacks, crying spells, fear, and anger, as well as physical injuries and symptoms, including insomnia, nausea, headaches, and lack of appetite.

