by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Tasha K Catches Another Defamation Lawsuit, This Time From Soulja Boy The rapper is suing the vlogger and William The Baddest who claimed he had sex with Soulja Boy in an interview with Tasha K









After having lawsuits filed against her by Cardi B and Kevin Hart due to the salacious and, according to them, untrue content she posts on her YouTube channel, another celebrity has filed a lawsuit against the controversial vlogger.

According to Billboard, hip-hop recording artist Soulja Boy is suing Tasha K for defamation due to a story alleging that the rapper had sexual relations with another man. Also named in the lawsuit is a man who calls himself ‘William The Baddest’ (William Thomas). William claimed he had sex with Soulja Boy, during an interview with Tasha K in May.

Due to the allegations revealed during the interview, Soulja Boy’s attorneys have stated that the conversation has brought “embarrassment and disgrace that can cause fans to abandon and withdraw from supporting him.” They also deny that the encounter took place.

“Plaintiff has suffered actual reputational and professional harm as a result of defendants maliciously targeting plaintiff and seeking to sabotage his careers, redefining his character as a man who is not straight, a fraud and dishonest person in the entertainment industry, as a public figure, which is not true,” it states in the paperwork filed on July 16 in Los Angeles.

The attorneys also stated that after the May 16, 2024 video was posted, a cease and desist letter was sent to Tasha and William. They demanded that the interview be deleted as the duo had “already engaged in tortious acts that entitle Mr. Way to monetary damages” and that if they did not stop, “liability for such monetary damages will increase.” Mr. Way refers to Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way.

TMZ reported that Soulja Boy is suing Tasha and William for defamation, sexual harassment, violation of right to privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and more. He is requesting more than $16 million in total damages.

