Leadership by Jeffrey McKinney Boardroom Blueprint: Governance Expertise And Analytical Skills Open Board Director Roles for Black Women Executives







Though progress has been made in recent years, Black women still face a tough battle to secure seats on corporate boards.

Insufficient sponsorship, minimal access to professional networks, and entrenched racial and gender bias reportedly are contributing reasons fueling the inequalities.

Women made up 38% of director appointments last year, below 42% in 2024 and declining from a peak of 47% in 2020. The figures are from this index, which includes directors in a diverse class.

Offering some perspective, the 2026 BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit will feature sessions on women who oversee the highest levels of corporate leadership.

Melonie Parker, vice president of employee engagement at tech powerhouse Google, provided expertise on how Black women in executive roles can transition to board director positions.

She has first-hand experience. She is on the boards of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and Virginia HBCU, Hampton University, and a board director at The Executive Leadership Council. The distinguished global organization centers developing Black corporate C-suite and board leaders.

Parker supplied BLACK ENTERPRISE with email insights to help Black women evolve to board directorship. She reflected on shifting your focus from operations to governance. She says when you become a board member, your focus shifts from day-to-day operations to strategic governance.

She explained that your role on a board is one of oversight, including setting ethical guardrails, managing enterprise risk, and ensuring strategic alignment. She says, “The ability to pivot your expertise from managing operations to a higher-level governance mindset is crucial for success.”

Also, she urges prioritizing enterprise-wide strategy and analytical acumen. For Parker, she says the most valuable preparation came from holding strategic, enterprise-wide strategy roles. This means being in positions where your decisions affect the trajectory of the entire organization, not just one function.

In summary, Parker advises cultivating great analytical skills. The ability to synthesize information quickly—to analyze large amounts of data and distill that down into the most salient points—is critical, as you must be well-read and ready to contribute strategically to complex decisions. She added it’s important to look at the types of positions you hold there, not just membership, to start building that essential skill set for board work.

As such, she recommends proactively networking with key people who can help provide access to available opportunities. “My appointment was based on my more than three decades of experience and the valuable relationships I’d built along the way,” she reflects.

Parker suggested formalizing your commitment with dedicated training. She says, “Start your preparation one to three years in advance by formalizing your commitment and learning the mechanics of how boards work.” She took courses from organizations like The ELC and the Monarchs Collective.

Further, Black women can increase their chances of becoming corporate board members by strategically networking and leveraging executive search firms, research shows. According to a 2020 Harvard Business Review report, nearly 55% of Black directors had a pre-existing relationship with a CEO or board member before being appointed.

RELATED CONTENT: BLACK ENTERPRISE Women Of Power Summit 2026