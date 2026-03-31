Bob Law, ‘Night Talk’ Host And Pioneering Voice In Black Radio Activism, Has Died

Bob Law, an influential Black radio personality known for his “Night Talk” political show, has died.

Law was not only known on New York airwaves, but he also used his media platform to speak on political issues shaping Black America. According to The Grio, family members of the Black political pundit confirmed the news of his death on March 30.

Before there was ever “The Breakfast Club,” Law was a pioneering voice in Black radio. In 1981, he began syndicating “Night Talk With Bob Law,” becoming the first live, nationally broadcast Black radio talk show in the U.S. Throughout the ’80s and ’90s, politicians seeking to connect and speak directly to the Black community appeared on the program.

Law leaves behind a decades-long dedication to political activism. Before he ever appeared on a microphone, he worked with racial justice organizations like the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, where he served as field secretary.

He discovered his knack for radio activism through “Night Talk.” As the show gained influence and credibility as a sounding board for emerging ideas and leaders, Law’s position in radio and Black activism became even more prevalent.

“‘Night Talk’ became like a national organization. I was able to do things with the show. Talk as an activist,” Law said in a 2025 interview with Our Time Press.

The media powerhouse also amplified the upcoming voices that championed Black causes, some of which saluted the storied radio titan. Specifically, his show helped catapult the late Jesse Jackson’s 1984 presidential campaign, a crucial step toward Black leadership at the highest level of office.

“It was ‘Night Talk’ that started the campaign ‘Run Jesse Run’ in 1984,” added Law. “Jesse Jackson came on the show every Tuesday night, and we started talking about that on the air. Run Jesse Run. “Night Talk” was a major factor in that presidential campaign.”

Black political leaders honored the late radio host with their own tributes. Rev. Al Sharpton shared insight into his pivotal relationship with Law on social media, while emphasizing how the media personality helped him establish a platform early in his career.

Bob Law, a pioneer in National Black Talk radio, has passed away. His unparalleled #NightTalk show was the political grapevine of Black America. He was one of a kind, a true representative and voice of Black radio.



He gave me my first radio program when I was 16, and he along… pic.twitter.com/svr2quZe9h — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) March 30, 2026

“Bob Law, a pioneer in National Black Talk radio, has passed away,” Sharpton wrote. “His unparalleled #NightTalk show was the political grapevine of Black America. He was one of a kind, a true representative and voice of Black radio.”

Sharpton also recognized Law for helping jumpstart his career as a modern civil rights leader.

Sharpton continued, He gave me my first radio program when I was 16, and he, along with Hank Spann, introduced me to James Brown. My personal relationship with him and his Queen, Muntu, ran deep and strong for over 50 years. I will miss him dearly.”

Law is remembered for bringing together a national family and for amplifying, shaping, and dissecting Black issues.

“The national audience has seen that it is possible to work together as a national family,” continued Law in the interview. “That sense of community has been one of the things we’ve been able to develop. We’ve raised a lot of issues and hopefully raised the consciousness of people who listen to us regularly.”

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