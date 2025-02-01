10 Black Leaders Who Take Your Civil Rights Seriously

As Black Americans enter Black History Month and stand in the face of what might very well be a Civil Rights Movement 2.0, it’s fitting to celebrate our contemporary heroes and know who these 10 leaders who take Black lives and our civil rights seriously.





Al Sharpton

National Action Network

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Sharpton has a 60 plus-year history in the civil rights movement. The popular activist got his start as a youth director for Jesse Jackson’s Operation Breadbasket at age 13. Sharpton became notable for his response to injustice in New York City streets. The civil rights leader led a march through Howard Beach, Queens after three Black men were beaten by a white mob.

Ben Crump

Ben Crump Law, Civil Rights Attorney

Attorney Ben Crump speaks at a press conference outside the federal courthouse on July 15, 2020, in Minneapolis. (Photo by Kerem Yucel/ AFP via Getty Images)

Benjamin Crump hails from Lumberton, North Carolina and studied criminal justice at Florida State University. Crump specializes in civil rights cases and wrongful death lawsuits. He is notable for representing the family of Trayvon Martin after the 17-year-old was wrongly killed by an overzealous community safety officer. Crump is currently representing Black families impacted by recent Los Angeles wildfires.

Brittany Packnett Cunningham

Love & Power Works, Activist

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Cunningham got started protesting the killing of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson. Cunningham co-founded Campaign Zero and was chosen for former President Obama’s task force for policing. She is currently active in the Children’s Defense Fund Action Council, and the board of New Disabled South.

Bryan Stevenson

Equal Justice Initiative, Law Professor, Social Justice Activist

Bryan Stevenson at TED2012: Full Spectrum, February 27 – March 2, 2012. Long Beach, CA. Photo: James Duncan Davidson

Bryan Stevenson is from Milton, Delaware.

He got his start in civil rights work while attending Harvard University, where he worked at Stephen Bright’s Southern Center for Human Rights. Stevenson fights for prison reform and most noted for founding the Equal Justice Initiative and his work in creating the Legacy Museum, the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, and Freedom Monument Sculpture Park in Montgomery, Alabama

Derrick Johnson

NAACP, president and CEO

Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Play Golf Designs Inc., PGD Global

Derrick Johnson is from Detroit, Michigan. Johnson attended Tougaloo College and studied law at South Texas College of Law in Houston before becoming the president of the Mississippi state chapter of the NAACP. Johnson is heralded for his frontline leadership with the organization and civil rights advocacy. Johnson wrote an outstanding opinion piece that laid out the connection between COVID-19 and Black death.

Sherilynn Ifill

Howard Law School, Distinguished Professor of Civil Rights

Photo credit: Maryland GovPics

Ifill served the NAACP Legal Defense Fund as its seventh president and director-counsel emeritus after being a fellow at the American Civil Liberties Union. Ifill’s leadership and teaching on civil rights and law provides a visionary look at contemporary civil rights. In 2020 Ifill was named “Attorney of the Year” among many other accolades like one of TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2021. Ifill is currently a Distinguished Professor of Civil Rights at Howard Law School.

Kristen Clarke

Civil Rights Attorney

Public domain

A Jamaican-born Brooklynite, Clarke got her start in civic engagement working as a trial attorney in the United States department of justice civil rights division. Clarke also worked with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund addressing voting rights. In 2021, Clarke was called to serve as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice .

LaTosha Brown

Black Voters Matter

Courtesy of LaTosha Brown

Selma, Alabama, is where Brown was born and came into her civil rights activism. Brown held the role of chairwoman of disaster relief after hurricane Katrina. After a series of firsthand experiences with voter suppression, Brown started the Black Voters Matter Fund in 2016. She is known for her commitment to voter rights, particularly in the South. Brown’s current work is the Southern Black Girls & Women’s Consortium.

Lee Meritt

Merritt Law Firm, Civil Rights Attorney

Photo credit: FeaturingDallas, Wikimedia Commons

Lee Merritt hails from Los Angeles, California and fights for civil rights across the nation. Merritt started his legal career with the Cochran firm in Philadelphia and helped launch a disaster relief organization, American Black Cross. The civil rights attorney is widely known for representing cases against police brutality, having tackled high profile cases such as Ahmaud Arbery, Brionna Taylor and George Floyd.

Marc Morial,

National Urban League, President and CEO

U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Canada



Public domain

Marc Morial was not only born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, but also served as the Crescent city’s youngest mayor for eight years from 1994-2002. Marc got his start as a Louisiana state representative. Morial is the first elected official to hold office as president and CEO of the National Urban League and continues to serve till this day.

Melanie Campbell

President and CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation

Photo credit: Sarah Mirk

Melanie Campbell is from Mims, Florida, and has served the Black community as a civil rights activist since her youth. Melanie studied at Clark Atlanta University where she served as a student organizer for NAACP. Campbell is known for her mentorship, voter outreach campaign and creating Black Youth Vote.

Michelle Alexander

Civil Rights Advocate

Photo credit, Miller Center, Wikimedia Commons

Michelle Alexander is an advocate, author and attorney who was born in Chicago, Illinois. As the former director of Racial Justice Project the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Northern California, she was part of a team that led the national “Driving While Black and Brown” campaign to fight police profiling. Alexander is most known for her critically acclaimed book, The New Jim Crow.

Tamika D. Mallory

Social Justice Activist

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Tamika Mallory attends Dinner with Taraji P. Henson hosted by the BET Awards at Citizen News Hollywood on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Tamika Mallory is a Harlem, New York native who started her journey with the National Action Network where she served as the youngest executive director for the organization. Mallory is known for rallying younger activists around civic engagement and civil rights. Mallory was integral in organizing the Women’s March on Washington in 2017. Mallory’s memoir, I Lived To Tell The Story, drops Feb. 11.

Tarana Burke,

me.too, Social Justice Activist

Photo credit: Jon Tadiello, Wikimedia Commons

Tarana Burke is Bronx-born, and got her first hand at activism at an early age. The 30-year activist served with the 21st-century Youth Leadership organization. Burke was a leader in her work against police brutality and for equal housing. Burke is known her social justice work around sexual violence and gender-based justice and evolving the Me Too movement.



