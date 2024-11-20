Chicago Bulls Legend Bob Love Dies After Battle With Cancer

“Bob was a true legend and a beloved member of our family during his nine remarkable seasons with the Bulls. Bob was a three-time NBA All-Star, a tenacious defender, and a cornerstone of our team. With his No. 10 jersey hanging in the United Center rafters, his on-court achievements are forever etched in history, but Bob’s impact transcended basketball. He became an inspirational figure and a passionate community ambassador for the Bulls, dedicating himself to charitable causes and uplifting countless lives with his motivational speeches. We are profoundly grateful for his enduring contributions and legacy both on and off the court in Chicago. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife, Emily, his family, and his many friends.”

We mourn the passing of Bob Love, who passed away today in Chicago at the age of 81 after a long battle with cancer. pic.twitter.com/3EBUO9UTmp — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 19, 2024

According to NBA.com, Love averaged 21.3 points and 6.8 rebounds after playing for the Bulls for nine seasons.

He played his collegiate career with Southern University in Baton Rouge and was selected in the fourth round of the 1965 NBA Draft by the Cincinnati Royals. After playing for the Royals for two years, he was picked up by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 1968 expansion draft.

After the Bulls traded for him in 1968, he became an All-Star when he was selected for three straight seasons (1970-73). He averaged 25.8 points during the 1971-72 season. After leaving the Bulls and playing for the New York Nets, and the Seattle SuperSonics, he retired once the 1976-77 season ended.

Love averaged 17.6 points and 5.9 rebounds during his NBA career while playing in 789 career games. In January 1994, Love became the second Bulls player to have his uniform number retired by the team, following former Bulls player and Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan.

Earlier this year, the Bulls inducted Love into the team’s Ring of Honor along with other Bulls legends, including Ron Harper, Michael Jordan, Steve Kerr, Toni Kukoc, Luc Longley, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, and John Salley.

RELATED CONTENT: Despite Calls To Spare His Life, South Carolina Executes Richard Moore