Former Chicago Bulls Legend Chet Walker Dead At 84
The NBA Hall of Famer passed away after a long illness on June 8.
Former Chicago Bulls player Chet Walker recently passed away after a long illness according to NBA.com.
Walker was 84 years old when he died on June 8.
The Bulls released a statement regarding Walker’s death.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Chet Walker, a legendary figure in our team’s history. An inductee of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Chet left an indelible mark on the court and in the hearts of fans. During his six seasons with the Bulls from 1969 to 1975, the team never missed the playoffs. He was a seven-time NBA All-Star and an inaugural member of the Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor. His skill, dedication, and contributions to the game made a lasting impact on the sport of basketball and the city of Chicago.”
Walker is among the all-time franchise leaders in shooting, free throws, field goals made and attempted, total points, and scoring average. Outside of Michael Jordan, Walker scored the most points (56) in a Bulls game. He won an NBA championship, in 1976 while playing alongside Wilt Chamberlain when both were on the Philadelphia 76ers. He played on seven All-Star teams, four teams while playing with the Bulls over five seasons.
He attended Bradley University where he became the school’s all-time leading scorer when he earned the nickname, “Chet the Jet.”
Walker was drafted by the Syracuse Nationals in 1962. He moved with the team when they were bought and moved to Philadelphia to become the 76ers in 1963. He played with them until 1969 when he joined the Chicago Bulls. He played with the team until 1975. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame on September 7, 2012.
He was included in the inaugural Chicago Ring of Honor earlier this year with the likes of Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, and Phil Jackson, among others.
