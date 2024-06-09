Former Chicago Bulls Legend Chet Walker Dead At 84

Former Chicago Bulls player Chet Walker recently passed away after a long illness according to NBA.com.

Walker was 84 years old when he died on June 8.

The Bulls released a statement regarding Walker’s death.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Chet Walker, a legendary figure in our team’s history. An inductee of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Chet left an indelible mark on the court and in the hearts of fans. During his six seasons with the Bulls from 1969 to 1975, the team never missed the playoffs. He was a seven-time NBA All-Star and an inaugural member of the Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor. His skill, dedication, and contributions to the game made a lasting impact on the sport of basketball and the city of Chicago.”

