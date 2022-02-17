Bobby Brown Visits Grave Site of Daughter, Bobbi Kristina and Ex-Wife Whitney Houston

R&B star Bobby Brown recently went to visit the grave of his late ex-wife Whitney Houston and their daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown. His emotional visit was followed by cameras for his upcoming television series.

“When the cameras were following me, I didn’t want to let anything get in between my life and what I was doing,” Brown said, according to BET.

“So, I just wanted the cameras to follow me wherever I was going. That day I happened to be going to the gravesite.”

“We also did our best to make that moment his moment,” said his wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, who accompanied him during the visit.

“It was very emotional for both of us.”

The cameras were following the two as part of the upcoming A&E series “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step”. It captured the genuine moment between Brown and his ex-wife who died 10 years ago on Feb. 11 and his daughter who died nearly 7 years ago.

Brown said filming the series was therapeutic for him as he looked back on all the good and bad times.

According to A&E, the 12-episode series will give fans “an exclusive look at his life with wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown, and their children as he focuses on new business ventures, new music as well as the 2022 reunion with New Edition on The Culture Tour.”

Another 2-part documentary “Biography: Bobby Brown” follows his “journey to superstardom and the fallout from his personal struggles with sobriety and the tragic deaths of his two children and first wife, Whitney Houston.”

This article first appeared on Blacknews.com.